Britain’s worst motorway services revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Britain’s worst motorway services revealed

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 12:05 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 9:06 am
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)

A motorway services in West Yorkshire has been ranked the worst in Britain.

Hartshead Moor East is the least popular out of 119 services analysed, according to a survey of 31,000 visitors by watchdog Transport Focus.

The Welcome Break-owned site on the M62 near Huddersfield received an overall satisfaction rating of just 80%.

Only three out of four (75%) visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

The services is on the busiest route across the Pennines from Lancashire to Yorkshire.

This includes the UK’s highest motorway section, when the M62 reaches 1,221ft (372m) near Denshaw, Greater Manchester.

Hartshead Moor also has a section for westbound traffic, which received a score of 87%.

Welcome Break said in a statement: “We are very disappointed with the results from our site at Hartshead Moor East.

“We have received the detailed comments from Transport Focus and we will be working closely with our teams to address the feedback from the report as well as prioritising the site for future investment.”

The ranking was topped by Moto’s Rugby services on the M6 in Warwickshire.

This was the only location to score 100%.

The average satisfaction score given by all users of services was 93%, including 61% who said they were very satisfied.

Just 3% said they were very or fairly dissatisfied.

Value for money of refreshments was a key area of concern, with only 63% of respondents describing it as fairly or very good.

In contrast, some 88% of visitors were satisfied with the toilets.

Meanwhile, 31% said they felt tired, stressed or frustrated when they arrived at a services, but just 7% had those feelings when they left.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “As many people gear up for a half-term getaway, motorway services provide a great place to stop and take a break.

“Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break – it’s reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.

“Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don’t always feel they get value for money.

“Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”

Visitors to services were asked for their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging, and the impact their visit had on their mood.

The survey was carried out between May 25 and July 17.

AA president Edmund King said the high-quality provision of electric vehicle chargers at Rugby is “the sort of facilities all motorway service areas should have”.

He added: “In terms of road safety, it is essential that drivers take a break at least every two-and-a-half hours, so it is vital that attractive service areas with all the facilities encourage drivers to stop.”

– Here are Britain’s top five motorway services based on their overall satisfaction score, according to a Transport Focus survey:

1. Rugby (M6): 100%

2. Donington Park (M1): 99%

3. Blackburn with Darwen (M65): 99%

4. Strensham North (M5): 99%

5. Medway East (M2): 99%

– Here are the worst five:

1. Hartshead Moor East (M62): 80%

2. Lancaster South (M6): 83%

3. Charnock Richard South (M6): 83%

4. Birchanger Green (M11): 83%

5. Warwick South (M40): 84%

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Motors

Cars wait at a red light during rush hour on the Las Vegas Strip (John Locher/AP)
Eleven more crash deaths are linked to automated-tech vehicles including Teslas
Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dartford Crossing still blocked after Just Stop Oil protesters scale bridge
A noise-detecting traffic camera is being trialled to catch so-called boy racers (John Stillwell/PA)
Noise camera deployed to catch rowdy drivers
A Just Stop Oil activist scaling the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Traffic delays as Just Stop Oil protesters climb major road bridge
The Smart #1 EV crossover.
Smart #1 Brabus electric crossover can outgun sports cars
One in seven drivers say their next car will be electric but the cost of living crisis is delaying many from making the switch, a new survey suggests (John Walton/PA)
One in seven drivers plans switch to electric vehicle, survey finds
The Mercedes-AMG C63S.
Can the new Mercedes-AMG C63S measure up against the competition?
A police force has released drone footage of a man performing doughnuts in his car – with a person on the roof (Parker Raimondo/Alamy/PA)
Man sentenced after performing doughnuts in BMW ‘with person on roof’
An aerial view of the M62 motorway and Hartshead Moor Services (Alamy/PA)
Genesis Electrified GV70 a fresh entry to the electric SUV segment
The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented