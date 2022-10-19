Trevelyan: Rail strikes stopping children getting to school are ‘not acceptable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trevelyan: Rail strikes stopping children getting to school are ‘not acceptable’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 12:10 pm
Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has said it is “not acceptable” to stop children getting to school or commuters getting to work during rail strikes.

She told MPs that the Government will introduce legislation on minimum service levels during industrial action so passengers can “continue to get about”.

Ms Trevelyan made the comments hours after the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced that its members at Network Rail will stage fresh strikes in a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The walkouts on November 3, 5 and 7 are expected to cause a week of disruption to services.

Ms Trevelyan told the Transport Select Committee: “I will be disappointed if we continue to see that sort of industrial action.

“Bringing in the MSL (minimum service levels) legislation will be a tool available if there is total inability to move forwards between the various parties, to ensure, as it says on the tin, minimum service levels, so that the passenger, the customer, can continue to get about.

“It is not acceptable to stop children getting to education, people getting to work.

“All of those areas, draining the economy of its potential because of the need for rail to move people around, is not acceptable.

“So we need to find a compromise and balanced solution which everyone can live with so that we can get on with exactly the point on growing that revenue again.”

The aim of MSL laws is to ensure that transport services, including rail, London Underground and buses, cannot be completely shut down when workers go on strike.

The Government said it expects that legislation will come into force in 2023.

Unions have criticised the policy, with many believing it will be unworkable.

