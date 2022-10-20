BT, Royal Mail and Openreach workers begin countrywide strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BT, Royal Mail and Openreach workers begin countrywide strike

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 10:44 am
Tom Coles-Rogers (left) and Charlie Jones outside Brighton Delivery Office during a Communication Workers Union strike action for Postal workers, Openreach engineers and call centre staff. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)
Tom Coles-Rogers (left) and Charlie Jones outside Brighton Delivery Office during a Communication Workers Union strike action for Postal workers, Openreach engineers and call centre staff. Picture date: Thursday October 20, 2022 (Katie Boyden/PA)

One of the biggest strikes of the year began on Thursday morning with Royal Mail, BT and Openreach workers walking out over pay and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are embroiled in long-running rows with the companies and have already taken strike action in recent weeks.

A picket line is in action at the Royal Mail delivery office in Brighton, Sussex, with other members protesting outside the TUC Congress.

Union leaders at the Congress are set to stage a protest in support of the CWU strikes.

One protester in Brighton is Tom Coles-Rogers, who has worked at Royal Mail for five years.

He said: “It’s not just about pay but the terms and conditions – these changes they want to bring in are trying to make Royal Mail unrecognisable and make as much profit as possible.

“This job is a public service and I’m happy to do that and don’t mind going out in the rain. When I first started people told me ‘work hard and you’ll have a job here for life’ but not any more.”

The CWU accused Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson of side-stepping talks aimed at avoiding strike action.

The union said that in recent weeks, relations between worker and employer have deteriorated, with Royal Mail serving legal notice that it was withdrawing from existing agreements with the CWU, as well as threatening to cut 10,000 jobs following strike action last week.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Instead of sitting down and sorting out his problems like an adult, Simon Thompson chose to be a vanishing act instead.

Communication Workers Union strike action
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch addresses a rally outside Brighton Delivery Office of postal workers, Openreach engineers and call centre staff during the strike action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“When someone like him earns £62,750 a month and can give himself six-figure bonuses, it is a disgrace that he sees it fit to disrespect our members in such a way.

“Simon can’t dodge the reality that a mood of rebellion is sweeping postal workers who won’t accept Thompson’s hostile and bizarre behaviour.

“Postal workers go above and beyond every day and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. We won’t be backing down until we get just that.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “On Friday, 14 October, we announced losses of £219 million in the first half of the year.

“This once again demonstrates the urgent need for Royal Mail to change.

“Further strike action would materially increase our losses for the full year and may necessitate further operational restructuring and job losses.

“Four weeks have passed since we invited the CWU to enter talks with Acas to resolve the change and pay dispute.

“We once again urge the CWU to join us in Acas talks.

“This is the only way to reach a resolution and secure Royal Mail’s future and jobs for our people.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience the CWU’s continued strike action will cause. We are doing all we can to minimise delays and keep people, businesses and the country connected.”

Royal Mail said the CWU’s statement on Simon Thompson’s salary was incorrect, pointing out the correct figure was £525,000.

