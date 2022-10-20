Consumer confidence claws back two points as UK grapples with ‘new abnormal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Consumer confidence claws back two points as UK grapples with ‘new abnormal’

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 12:04 am
Consumer confidence rose slightly in October but remains at near historic lows (PA)
Consumer confidence rose slightly in October but remains at near historic lows (PA)

Consumer confidence rose slightly in October but remains at near historic lows as the UK grapples with the “new abnormal” of soaring energy, food and mortgage costs.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index clawed back two points but continues to languish at an overall score of minus 47.

A three-point fall in the major purchase measure, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, continues a steep downward trend that began in July 2021 and will be especially worrying for retailers in the crucial final quarter.

Confidence in personal finances for the next 12 months increased six points to minus 34 but remains 35 points lower than this time last year.

Expectations for the general economic situation over the coming 12 months have improved by seven points to minus 61, although this is still 35 points lower than last October.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, said: “Households are not just running scared of burgeoning energy and food prices, and the prospect of further base rate rises increasing mortgage costs, they are now facing the likelihood of tax rises and even austerity measures.

“For ordinary consumers this web of uncertainty and turmoil amounts to a ‘new abnormal’. The negative environment will deflate future spending plans, and cautious consumers could easily slow the UK economy still further.

“Consumers, like governments, are just as capable of U-turns, and today’s economic headwinds indicate a long, hard winter.”

Linda Ellett, UK head of retail and leisure consumer markets at KPMG, said: “Mortgage rates and rents, and energy price uncertainty after the winter, are significant cost concerns that will play on the minds of many consumers over the coming months.

“Shoppers are increasingly finding savings where they can, altering what they buy and where they buy it. Eating out is also a common spend reduction target. But not every household is feeling the squeeze as acutely, and evidence of spending ability and intention remains, despite the low overall confidence levels.

“Half of the consumers that KPMG recently surveyed said that they still have some savings left. But as prices rise, and uncertainty about outgoings grows, it increases the chances of these savings continuing to be sat on, or dipped into in order to meet essential costs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

The number of homes sold in September was 37% lower compared with the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs figures (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Home sales down by 37% annually in September but remained steady month-on-month
New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has pledged to do “whatever necessary” to drive debt lower (Victoria Jones/PA)
Chancellor to do ‘whatever necessary’ to bring down debt as borrowing swells
UK retail sales volumes declined by 1.4% last month (PA)
Retail sales fall more than expected after Queen’s funeral
(PA)
Government borrowing strikes £20bn after September record debt interest
Australian PM ‘concerned’ about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Australian PM concerned about delays to UK trade deal following Truss exit
Nearly eight million people were already finding it a heavy burden to keep up with their bills before this autumn, according to research from the Financial Conduct Authority (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Six in 10 UK adults struggling to keep up with bills – City regulator
Annual food inflation had risen to almost 15%, which campaigners said put millions of British families and children in food insecurity (Julien Behal/PA)
Fossil fuel cost rises and climate change ‘adding £407 to household food bills’
Liz Truss’s record-breaking short stint in charge of the UK has provided some “brief respite” for investors, analysts have said (Yui Mok/ PA)
Truss resignation brings ‘brief respite’ for investors as pound rallies
Pound rallies in ‘damning’ market reaction to Truss resignation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rallies in ‘damning’ market reaction to Truss resignation
The Bank of England’s deputy governor of monetary policy has questioned whether the “dramatic” hikes in interest rates are necessary amid signs that global prices are stabilising (Victoria Jones/ PA)
Deputy Bank of England chief hints rates may not rise as much as markets…

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account

Editor's Picks

Most Commented