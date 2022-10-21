Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barclays faces £50m fine for ‘reckless’ failures over Qatari funding

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:37 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 11:49 am
Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog (Tim Goode/PA)
Banking giant Barclays has been hit with a £50 million fine from the UK’s financial watchdog over failures to disclose arrangements with Qatari investors when it raised funds during the 2008 financial crash.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Barclays’ conduct at the time was “reckless and lacked integrity”.

Barclays has taken the decision to the Upper Tribunal – an independent tribunal that hears appeals – which will consider the findings and determine whether the fine should be upheld.

The case involved the banking group paying hundreds of millions of pounds in fees to certain Qatari entities that were key investors in its capital fundraisings, announced on June 25 and October 31 2008.

Barclays disclosed details of the June agreement but it did not for the October agreement, nor did it shed light on the fees it paid the investors in exchange for their participation, the FCA found.

The bank paid one Qatari entity £322 million in fees for its participation over a number of years, which it did not tell shareholders about.

Furthermore, the payments were made to cater to the investors’ financial demands rather than reflecting the value of the advisory services that Barclays sought out, according to the watchdog’s report.

Mark Steward, the executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “At the height of the financial crisis in October 2008, Barclays paid hundreds of millions of pounds in fees to certain Qatari investors so that they would contribute new capital.

“Barclays did not inform the market and shareholders about these matters as required.

“Barclays’ failure to disclose these matters was reckless and lacked integrity and followed an earlier failure to disclose fees paid to Qatari investors in June 2008.

“There was no legitimate reason or excuse for failing to disclose these matters, certainly no basis for doing so because of the financial crisis.

“Due transparency is always critical to financial markets, especially in times of market or financial stress.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Barclays has referred the findings of the Regulatory Decisions Committee to the Upper Tribunal for reconsideration.”

Three former Barclays bosses, including ex-chief executive John Varley, were embroiled in a High Court battle over accusations that they made secret payments to Qataris in exchange for investments worth billions of pounds to help it raise capital during the financial crisis.

All three were acquitted in 2021.

In 2018, the Serious Fraud Office sought to charge the lender in relation to its emergency fundraising from Qatar, but the charges were dismissed by the Crown Court and later by the High Court.

The FCA’s potential fine marks the latest move to penalise the British bank in relation to its 2008-era dealings.

Shares in Barclays were down by 1.75% on Friday.

[[title]]

[[text]]

