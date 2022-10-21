FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE 100 and sterling recover after choppy end to a turbulent week

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 5:26 pm
Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss's replacement commenced (Kirsty O'Connor/ PA)
Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss’s replacement commenced (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

Political uncertainty has weighed heavy on markets as the contest for Liz Truss’s replacement commenced.

Sterling slid back down to its lowest level this week on Friday amid increased nervousness about who will lead the UK next week.

It fell by 1.16% to 1.11 against the US dollar on Friday morning and was down 0.64% against the euro.

But by the time markets closed, sterling had rebounded and was up 0.56% against the dollar to 1.1298, while it had dipped 0.26% to 1.1448 against the euro.

Interest on Government bonds – known as gilt yields – shot back up again after official figures early on Friday showed that Government borrowing struck £20 billion last month, £2 billion more than economists had expected.

Long-dated gilt yields surged in the afternoon with 30-year yields hitting 4.15%, having eased back on Thursday after Ms Truss confirmed her resignation.

On top of the political chaos, fresh data showing that retail sales fell last month put a dampener on the London Stock Exchange, with shares in big retailers like JD Sports, Frasers Group and Next all slipping to the bottom of the FTSE 100.

But the FTSE 100 managed to claw back its losses from earlier in the day and closed in the green.

It was up 25.82 points, or 0.37%, at 6,969.73.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, said: “The pound finds itself back under pressure today as traders are faced with yet another bout of political uncertainty and economic concerns.

“This morning’s retail sales data highlighted the struggles facing consumers and businesses alike, with people spending 3.9% more for 6.9% less goods.

“Meanwhile, traders are faced with yet another bout of political uncertainty, with Penny Mordaunt officially throwing her hat into the ring for a potentially doomed two-year stint that will likely be dominated by inflation and recession.”

Elsewhere in Europe, its top indices slipped into the red, ending the week on a sour note after earlier gains. The German Dax was down 0.29% and the French Cac was 0.85% lower.

In the US, trading got off to a strong start and the S&P 500 had jumped up 1.45% and Dow Jones was 1.63% higher when European markets closed.

In company news, takeaway giant Deliveroo upped its profit guidance and saw its shares jump as a result.

But the firm sandwiched the news with a warning that its sales growth will be at the bottom end of targets after seeing its order numbers fall.

Its share price was up 3.51% at the end of the day.

Holiday Inn owner Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) shared good news about its revenue growth which it said has overtaken pre-pandemic levels thanks to a rebound in leisure, business and group travel.

But IHG said it still has outstanding debts of £2.1 billion.

Shares in IHG were 2.1% lower.

Meanwhile, DIY retailer Wickes warned shareholders that its energy costs could be a hefty £7.5 million higher next year, or 75%.

But it managed to somewhat placate investors with the news that its sales had increased in the latest quarter.

Its share price was down 2.17%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Glencore, up 17.4p to 502.1p, Anglo American, up 81p to 2,734p, Antofagasta, up 30p to 1,148p, GSK, up 27.4p to 1,392.4, and Endeavor Mining, up 27p to 1,539p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Auto Trader Group, down 32p to 486.2p, JD Sports, down 6.12p to 94.18p, Frasers Group, down 26p to 621p, Rightmove, down 14p to 459.1p, and Next, down 139p to 4,738p.

