Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Pound’s plunge ‘biggest shock’ of past year, says Avon boss

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 12:05 am
The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)
The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis (Avon/PA)

The boss of global beauty giant Avon has said the pound’s plunge in the wake of the mini-budget market turmoil was the group’s biggest shock of the past year as she likened the sterling sell-off to the Turkish lira crisis.

Angela Cretu, global chief executive of Avon International, told the PA news agency that sterling’s dramatic fall has caused challenges for the group, which reports in US dollars.

She said the volatility of the pound would likely be reflected in its figures, although she stressed the group was well hedged against currency fluctuations.

Avon’s chief executive has cut costs throughout the business to offset rising prices (Avon/PA)

She said: “The pound going down – that was the biggest surprise.

“I thought the UK was the least of our worries,” she said, having previously faced currency issues in a raft of its other global markets, including Turkey, which suffered a meltdown of the Turkish lira in 2021.

“I never would’ve thought that… I’d be talking about the pound as I would the Turkish lira.”

The group – which is owned by Brazilian beauty group Natura – reports its third quarter figures on November 11 as it gears up for the crucial Christmas season.

Ms Cretu said the group has responded to rampant cost rises by making savings across the group, cutting 100 million US dollars (£90.2 million) in costs by stripping out layers of management and overhauling its systems in a bid to protect prices.

She told PA: “Before passing on the pressures of the costs… we had to put our house in order – we became leaner and focused and removed layers of management.”

The group is seeing signs that beauty shoppers across the sector are trading down from high-end brands, with Avon hoping to tap into the demands of more cost-conscious consumers with its affordable alternatives.

Avon, through its five-million strong army of representatives, has seen face-to-face sales begin to recover as global markets emerge from the pandemic.

But it has also experienced a permanent shift towards digital sales and representatives using social media to tap into a new generation of Avon customers.

The group has also recently overhauled its commission system to offer incentives to loyal representatives and its biggest sellers, with commission ranging from 15% to 40%.

“It’s a wealth sharing model and we’re proud of it,” said Ms Cretu.

She urged other businesses to follow suit and “come together, with governments, to redistribute the wealth”.

Avon is hoping its model, which includes zero start-up costs for representatives, could provide a lifeline for women struggling to make ends meet in the cost-of-living crisis.

“We’re by their side and working out how we can help them earn,” she said.

The group has also been supporting representatives in Ukraine by restarting operations there after halting immediately after Russia’s invasion.

It has been delivering products to the country through its Polish distribution chain and demand has been so solid that sales in Ukraine are now nearly 80% of those seen before the war.

“Orders are coming in from the front line,” said Ms Cretu. “This is an opportunity for (Ukrainian women) to work.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Rail tracks (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Rail union announces a week of industrial action
File photo dated 09/07/21 of an aerial view of the City of London skyline (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE climbs higher as traders welcome Sunak appointment
Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Bank of England ‘engaging’ with Treasury ahead of October 31 budget plan
Markets had largely already expected a Sunak victory before it was officially announced on Monday afternoon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Markets rally as businesses call for end to uncertainty under new PM
Royal Mail is urging people to use stamps without a barcode by January 31 2023 (Royal Mail/PA)
Royal Mail stamps without barcode to be defunct in 100 days
Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse has agreed to pay the French government £207.5m in a tax fraud settlement deal (Keystone/Gaetan Bally/AP)
Credit Suisse to pay £207.5m to settle French tax fraud case
Rishi Sunak has become the new Prime Minister after a rapid Conservative leadership contest focused almost entirely on personality rather than policy (Victoria Jones/PA)
How Rishi Sunak might govern as Prime Minister
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has increased investments in Hugo Boss and Asos (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Frasers Group increases investments in Hugo Boss and Asos
The next resident of No 10 Downing Street will have an intimidating list of problems to fix (James Manning/PA)
Ukraine, China, the NHS, inflation, Brexit – what’s in store for Rishi Sunak?
The UK’s economic downturn has worsened in October, with growth in the private sector slowing to a new 21-month low, according to new figures (Peter Byrne, PA)
Economic decline ‘gathers momentum’ as UK output slumps

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented