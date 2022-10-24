Pearson sees sales boosted by English language learning rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pearson sees sales boosted by English language learning rebound

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 8:17 am
Education publisher Pearson has seen its sales grow 7% as it confirmed it is on track to shave off £100m in costs by 2023 (Pearson/PA)
Education publisher Pearson has seen its sales grow 7% as it confirmed it is on track to shave off £100m in costs by 2023 (Pearson/PA)

Education publisher Pearson has seen its sales grow 7% as it confirmed it is on track to shave off £100 million in costs by 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said sales growth was driven by a post-pandemic resurgence in English language learning and normalisation of exam timetables.

It hailed a “robust” financial position and held firm on its full-year sales and profit expectations.

The publisher’s English language learning sales surged 28% in the first nine months of the year compared with the same period last year as “global mobility continues to improve with border reopenings”, it said.

In particular, English learning volumes grew sharply in India, and in Australia where there has been a temporary extension of post-study visa applications.

But Pearson warned that there will be “tougher comparisons” during the last three months of the year as a result of borders reopening at the end of last year.

Sales across its assessment and qualifications division jumped 12%, with a continued focus on health and wellness boosting its clinical assessment books.

Only its higher education unit took a hit – declining by 4%, driven down by a fall in the US where Pearson has its biggest market.

Last year, the publisher said a strong US jobs market had tempted potential students away from further study and into the workforce, which had disrupted its sales.

Chief executive Andy Bird said: “This has been another good quarter for Pearson and I am pleased with the continuing momentum the business is demonstrating through our sharp focus on delivery.

“We are executing well on our plan for accelerated margin improvement.

“We believe Pearson is well positioned for the future, and we are confident of being able to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment.

“We are making strong progress in creating a digital learning ecosystem which can serve many more people across their lifetime of learning.”

The publisher’s move towards digital books and virtual learning has made it more resistant to supply chain problems and rises in commodity prices.

It has also put in place cost-cutting plans which are expected to improve the group’s margins between 2023 and 2025.

Pearson expects to make a median operating profit of £416 million, but it highlighted that profits are highly sensitive to movements in the value of the US dollar.

The US dollar has strengthened against a weakening pound in recent months, prompted by market turmoil in the UK.

