On The Beach reveals surge in five-star holidays while cheaper trips slump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

On The Beach reveals surge in five-star holidays while cheaper trips slump

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 10:03 am
On the Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings which has lifted its full-year sales by 16% (Alamy/ PA)
On the Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings which has lifted its full-year sales by 16% (Alamy/ PA)

On The Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings, which has lifted its full-year sales by 16%.

Meanwhile, the online travel agency said that its value three-star holiday sales took a hit amid growing cost-of-living concerns in recent months.

The company saw its sales jump ahead of pre-pandemic levels as the travel sector enjoyed a rebound in holiday-goers after global restrictions eased.

The group’s sales rose by a quarter in the six months to September 30 compared to the same period last year.

On The Beach said it has invested in its brand, technology, and customer proposition throughout the year, including selling premium lounges and fast-track security and improving customers’ access to a wider range of hotels.

As a result, it saw its five-star holiday sales surge by 83% over the past year, compared to 2019.

This has driven up the average booking value by nearly a third in the period, as customers fork out more cash on their trips.

Meanwhile, full-year long-haul sales swelled by 257% compared to 2019 and business-to-business sales jumped by 45%.

Like many other travel companies, On The Beach has preferred to compare its latest financial results to the pre-pandemic period.

It said that the Omicron variant heavily impacted its sales in late 2021 and the key booking period of January this year, pushing consumer demand well below 2019 levels until restrictions eased in mid-January.

However, the cost-of-living crisis has led to “tougher trading conditions” in recent months amid “another disrupted and unpredictable” year, boss Simon Cooper said.

Rising living costs impacted the group’s sales of value holidays which remained “subdued” in the second half of the financial year.

Sales of three-star holidays plunged by nearly a fifth over the full year compared to 2019, suggesting that households looking for lower-cost holidays have seen a greater cost-of-living squeeze than those splashing out on five-star and long-haul trips.

Nevertheless, On The Beach said that it expects its underling pre-tax profits for the year to be in line with market expectations, as it reaffirmed its plans to grow its market share and expand in the new year.

Simon Cooper, chief executive of On The Beach, said: “I am pleased with the group’s performance in what was another disrupted and unpredictable year.

“Both the Group’s long-haul segment and five-star holiday sales delivered substantial growth in the year and we will continue to grow these important revenue streams. I am also confident that we will take market share in the group’s core three-star holiday product in the 2023 financial year.

“Despite the tougher trading conditions at the end of the year, the strength of the group’s balance sheet ensures we are well placed to deliver further strategic progress in the 2023 financial year, and the board will continue to appraise opportunities for growth.”

Shares in On The Beach were down by around 3% on Tuesday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

Travel chaos this summer forced Heathrow to cap passenger numbers (Steve Parsons/PA)
Heathrow passenger numbers ‘will take years to return to pre-pandemic levels’
Online furniture retailer Made.com has been struggling for months (Tim Goode/PA)
Made.com suspends customer orders after funding talks collapse
Banking giant Barclays has overtaken market expectations and reported pre-tax profits of £2 billion for the third quarter (Yui Mok/ PA)
Barclays jumps ahead of forecasts with £2bn profits
EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security (EE/PA)
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)
People looking to make extra cash as costs rise urged to ‘stay alert for…
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48 (John Walton/PA)
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
On the Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings which has lifted its full-year sales by 16% (Alamy/ PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
On the Beach Group has revealed a surge in five-star and long-haul holiday bookings which has lifted its full-year sales by 16% (Alamy/ PA)
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights

Editor's Picks

Most Commented