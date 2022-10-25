Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 5:45 pm
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have collapsed.

The company saw its market value almost completely wiped out after the retail group indicated it could be forced towards insolvency unless another potential suitor appears or fresh funding is found.

Last week, Made.com revealed it had received a raft of takeover proposals as part of a formal sale after it was hammered by a slump in consumer spending as well as supply chain disruption.

In recent months, the company has warned it was considering cuts to staffing numbers and would need £70 million in funding to secure its future over the next 18 months.

On Tuesday, the listed company confirmed that talks with potentially interested parties, which they hoped would securer a buyer by the end of the month, have ended.

“Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable,” the company said.

“As a result, those discussions have been terminated and the company is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or possible offers for the issued and to be issued share capital of the company.”

Made’s board added that the business is considering its current position and will make a further announcement in due course.

It added: “If further funding cannot be raised, or a firm offer for the company is not received before the company’s cash reserves are fully depleted, the board will take the appropriate steps to preserve value for creditors.

“There can be no certainty that the terms of any offer or investment received will be suitable.”

It comes less than two years after Made floated on the stock market with a £775 million valuation.

Shares tumbled 93% further on Tuesday to 0.5p per share, bringing its value down below £2 million.

Made said it has requested that its shares be suspended from London Stock Exchange.

