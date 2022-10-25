People looking to make extra cash as costs rise urged to ‘stay alert for fraud’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

People looking to make extra cash as costs rise urged to ‘stay alert for fraud’

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)

People looking for opportunities to make some extra cash as living costs bite are being urged to watch out for fraud.

More than half (56%) of people say they are likely to look for opportunities to make extra money in the coming months due to the rise in the cost of living, according to trade association UK Finance’s Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign.

This could leave some people more susceptible to fraud.

One in six (16%) people said the rising cost of living means they are more likely to respond to an unprompted approach from someone offering an investment opportunity or a loan.

Young people in particular were more likely to be at risk, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK suggested.

More than a third (34%) of 18 to 34-year-olds said they are more likely to respond to an unprompted approach from someone offering an investment opportunity or a loan – with three in 10 (30%) saying they are also more likely to provide their personal or financial details to secure the arrangement.

Overall, three in five people (60%) said they are concerned about falling victim to financial fraud or a scam.

Katy Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK Finance, said: “The rise in the cost of living can be worrying and stressful and for many, keeping on top of finances might be a struggle.

“It’s important for everyone to be conscious of criminals taking advantage of people’s anxieties around finances by staying alert for fraud.

“We encourage everyone to follow the advice of the Take Five campaign – always be cautious of any messages or calls you receive and stop and think before sharing your personal or financial information. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails or text messages.”

Recent figures from UK Finance showed that £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022.

It warned that criminals will always look to exploit situations where people are concerned about their finances, as was seen early on in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take Five To Stop Fraud is warning of four key scams to be on the lookout for:

1. Purchase scams – 42% of people expect to start to look for cheap deals online if the cost of living continues to rise, but they may be tempted by too-good-to-be-true offers.

Criminals will often trick people by enticing them to make a quick bank transfer rather than use a more secure payment method.

2. Impersonation fraud – criminals convince people to make a payment or give their personal and financial details to someone claiming to be from a trusted organisation such as a bank, government organisation or energy company – for example, text messages claiming to be from the council offering a fake energy rebate.

3. Investment fraud – as the cost of living rises, 14% of people said they may consider looking for new investment opportunities in the coming months, including investing in cryptocurrency.

With investment fraud, criminals try to convince people to move their money into a bogus fund or to pay for what later turns out to be a fake investment.

The criminal will often promise high returns to entice victims.

4. Payment in advance fraud – one example of advance payment fraud relates to loans, with criminals requesting up-front fees for loans which never materialise.

And to help people stay safe, the Take Five To Stop Fraud campaign advice is:

Stop – Taking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

Challenge – Could it be fake? It is OK to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think that you have fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK and abroad

EE has unveiled new monthly subscription packages around home and cyber security (EE/PA)
EE launches home and cyber security monthly packages in service expansion
The Welsh Government is to set up the UK’s first state-owned renewable energy company to develop on-shore wind farms (Welsh Government)
Wales to set up state-owned renewable energy company
A painted map of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany at the natural gas receiving station in the Lubmin industrial estate in Lubmin, Germany (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP/PA)
EU ministers delay decision on more energy unity for a month
Online furniture firm Made.com has revealed that talks to secure a rescue sale have failed (Made.com/PA)
Made.com shares nosedive after rescue sale talks fail
The FTSE 100 ended the day down 0.51 points, or 0.01%, at 7,013.48 (John Walton/PA)
Strong pound weighs on FTSE 100 as banking stocks slip
Alok Sharma (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sharma: Government must explain how oil and gas is in line with net zero
The value of the pound rallied on Tuesday as rishi Sunak was confirmed as Prime Minister (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pound rebounds to highest levels since mini-budget
Jacob Rees-Mogg is returning to the backbenches (Aaron Chown/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government
New regulations have been proposed to crackdown on misleading sustainability claims made about investment products. (PA/Alamy)
Regulator moves to crackdown on ‘greenwashing’ of investment products
The Bank of England (Yui Mok/PA)
Bank of England economist criticises ‘other institutions’ over cooperation

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
2
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
3
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
4
Some £609.8 million was lost due to fraud and scams in the first half of 2022, according to UK Finance (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
5
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
6
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…
8
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
9
doctor who aberdeen comic con
Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy to appear at Aberdeen Comic Con with Stranger Things…
10
Heinz Beanz has partnered with Morrisons to give people warming free meals this October. Image: Heinz Beanz
‘Ask for Henry’: Morrisons teams up with Heinz Beanz to give out free warming…

More from Press and Journal

Photo: DC Thomson.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, winner of the Silver Pendant, pictured with his winning trophies and Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Island ferry services called off due to adverse weather
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Stagecoach says shortage of drivers to blame as repeated X7 cancellations continue
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Belmont cinema boss warns of 'naivety' over scale of crisis facing arts venues
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf accused of Moray maternity 'insult'
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker's off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented