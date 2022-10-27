Meta financial results a sign ‘all is not well’, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 10:47 am
Meta’s latest financial results “paint a picture of a company where all is not well”, industry analysts have said.

The social media giant published its financial figures for the three-month period ending on September 30 on Wednesday, which revealed a revenue drop for the second quarter in a row, while profits were also down.

And while a drop in earnings is not currently unusual for any firm given the wider global economic downturn, experts have warned Meta is facing broader issues for its business – most notably founder Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to focus on building the metaverse, which is costing billions of pounds a year, and increased competition for users and advertisers.

Social media regulation
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg plans to focus on building the metaverse, which is costing billions of pounds a year (Niall Carson/PA)

Last year, Mr Zuckerberg rebranded the parent company of Facebook and its other businesses as Meta and laid out a vision to shift the firm’s focus to the metaverse – an immersive online world for people to work and socialise in that is often reached using virtual reality headsets and Zuckerberg believes will become the next generation of the internet.

However, it remains a concept and does not yet exist in any substantial form.

The company has pledged to spend billions of dollars a year on building the project and the hardware to power it, as well as headsets to allow users to access it.

Now experts say this is having a clear impact on the company’s earnings.

“Meta’s latest results paint a picture of a company where all is not well,” Ben Barringer, equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot said.

“Despite lower expectations after Google and SNAP showed weakness in the digital advertising market, Meta managed to miss estimates and as such the stock is suffering – down 19% in after hours trading.

“The number showed continued pricing weakness and a weaker than expected guide for Q4.

“This all comes on a backdrop of weak global economic growth, competition from TikTok and BeReal for eyeballs and competition from Netflix and Disney+ for advertisers, concerns around the profitability and ROI (return on investment) of the metaverse, and the ever-present threat of regulation.

“The outlook for Meta as a result remains very uncertain.”

Vlad Komanicky, chief executive and founder of marketing advisory firm, Alchemists, said tech experts had been “shocked” by Meta’s planned metaverse spend when the VR technology underpinning it “has yet to gain significant traction with consumers”.

He said that, given the current economic climate, an investment “rethink” was needed.

“With B2C (business-to-consumer) markets severely impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, Meta needs to rethink its operating model and how it invests its available cash,” he said.

“It’s time to focus on efficiency, cutting out inefficiencies, and realistically rethinking investments into new ventures.

“A huge priority for Meta will be to look inward at its operating model, structure and capabilities and whether they are the right ones for the unstable and unpredictable economic climate ahead of us.

“We have left the safe haven of the economic boom, and all companies – this time including cash-rich tech giants – will need to start tightening belts.”

