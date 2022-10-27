Morrisons to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Morrisons to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 2:53 pm
Supermarket chain Morrisons is to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff (Mikael Buck/PA)
Supermarket chain Morrisons is to hire 3,500 extra Christmas staff (Mikael Buck/PA)

Morrisons has launched a Christmas hiring spree to recruit 3,500 new workers.

The supermarket chain said it is looking to hire a raft of temporary colleagues for the busy festive period as it expects a jump in demand from customers.

Morrisons said the key trading period is set to be “even bigger” than normal “with the added excitement of a Winter World Cup”.

It said the recruitment drive is therefore looking for 500 more workers than it did last Christmas.

McColl’s takeover bid
Morrisons is closing in on a £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s (McColls/PA)

The hiring spree includes roles across the UK in Morrisons stores, food making and logistics operations.

Clare Grainger, Morrisons’ people director, said: “Ahead of the festive season, we are looking for 3,500 Christmas helpers to come and join our fast-moving and exciting team on a temporary or permanent basis.

“There are lots of great opportunities in our various stores and sites across the UK to help people develop new skills and make and deliver the items our customers love to enjoy when celebrating the festive season.”

It came as the retailer closes in on the £190 million takeover of convenience store chain McColl’s.

On Thursday, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it would accept an offer from the retail group to sell 28 stores to a buyer, or buyers, approved by the watchdog.

The CMA had raised concerns over 35 locations where the close proximity of Morrisons and McColl’s stores created competition worries but indicated the store sale plan will allay these concerns.

David Potts, Morrisons’ chief executive, said: “I am pleased that the acquisition of McColl’s has cleared the final regulatory hurdle.

“McColl’s is a business with great potential and over the last few months we have been making plans for its integration into Morrisons, for investment and for growth. We will be outlining these plans shortly.”

