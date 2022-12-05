FTSE positive at close amid Chinese relaxation of Covid curbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

FTSE positive at close amid Chinese relaxation of Covid curbs

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 5:23 pm
The FTSE outperformed its European rivals on Monday as positive news came out of China (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The FTSE outperformed its European rivals on Monday as positive news came out of China (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE outperformed its European rivals on Monday as the markets considered the tentative moves from China towards reopening its economy.

Commodity and financial stocks in London benefited during a broadly cautious session, although the top index finished below intraday highs after Wall Street opened for trading.

The FTSE 100 finished the day up 11.31 points, or 0.15%, at 7,567.54.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed start to the week as investors look towards the recent change of emphasis on a reopening of China’s economy away from its zero-Covid approach.

“This more pragmatic approach to Covid by the Chinese government appears to be prompting optimism about the pace of a possible reopening with the likes of Prudential seeing further gains on top of last week’s strong performance, and helping to provide an uplift to the FTSE 100.

“Optimism over metals demand has also seen a strong day for miners with Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore edging higher.”

Across the Channel, the other major European indexes had weaker sessions as traders continue to worry about interest rate rises.

The German Dax declined 0.41% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.54% lower.

In the US, the main indexes opened slightly lower as investors continued to digest last Friday’s payroll report and the rise in yields.

Meanwhile, sterling retreated after hitting a five-month high against the dollar on Friday, with warnings from CBI that investment is needed by the Government to spark growth knocking back sentiment.

The pound was down 0.89% against the dollar at 1.217 and was 0.63% lower against the euro at 1.158 at the close.

In company news, Vodafone inched lower as it revealed boss Nick Read will step down at the end of the year just weeks after unveiling an £880 million plan to slash costs and warning over job cuts.

Mr Read will leave on December 31 after four years as group chief executive, but will remain an adviser to Vodafone’s board until March 31.

Shares in the company were down 0.12p at 91.02p at the close of play.

Drinks firm AG Barr made gains after it bought energy drink business Boost in a deal worth up to £32 million.

AG Barr is acquiring Boost, which was founded in 2001, from founder Simon Gray, who will continue to lead the business, and his wife Alison. The Irn-Bru maker closed 33p higher at 538p.

Cineworld improved in value after it told Bloomberg it intends to emerge from bankruptcy intact following reports rival Vue was considering a takeover move for the troubled firm. It was up 0.095p at 4.895p.

The price of oil pulled back slightly after OPEC+ decided to keep current production levels unchanged.

Brent crude oil decreased by 0.48% to 85.16 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were: Prudential, up 55p at 1,085.5p; Rio Tinto, up 87p at 5,671p; Anglo American, up 41p at 3,337p; Haleon, up 3.55p at 295p; and Frasers Group, up 10.5p at 898.5p.

The biggest fallers in the session were: London Stock Exchange Group, down 292p at 7,980p; Entain, down 33.5p at 1,364p; Hargreaves Lansdown, down 17.4p at 854.4p; M&G, down 3.75p at 186.8p; and Burberry, down 40p at 2,124p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash took place on the A99 road near the Reiss junction. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented