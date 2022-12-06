Tips on staying warm inside during the cold snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tips on staying warm inside during the cold snap

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 1:00 pm
Turning down your thermostat and your flow temperature can help save money on heating (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Turning down your thermostat and your flow temperature can help save money on heating (Andrew Matthews/PA)

After months of unseasonably warm weather the UK is set to enter its first cold snap of the season, with temperatures dropping down to around minus 10C in some parts of the country.

With energy bills at record highs many people across the country will try to keep warm without turning up the thermostat too much.

But how can you stay warm this winter without burning large amounts of expensive gas?

Layer up

An extra jumper, a pair of thick socks, a pair of long johns or a base layer beneath your clothes can help keep you warm during the colder days.

Wearing layers is often better than putting on one big thick item, according to the British Heart Foundation, which also recommends sticking to wool, cotton or fleece fabrics.

If you are very cold a hat and scarf can also help.

Check out your windows and doors

Once you’ve burned that expensive gas to heat your home you want to make sure that heat stays in your home and does not leak outside where it does little good.

Plugging up any gaps in your windows or doors can help, as can finding any other places where drafts could be coming in and heat could be escaping. Drawing your curtains will also help keep it warmer in your home, although keep them open if the sun is shining in.

According to the Energy Saving Trust you can hire a professional to draught proof your windows, doors, cracks in your floors and skirting boards for £225, which will save you around £125 a year in bills.

For another longer-term solution consider installing new insulation in your home if you can afford it. However, this can be much more expensive.

Keep moving

By keeping active you can burn more energy in your body, which creates heat and helps to keep you warm.

Even though it feels warm under your covers, a short jog around the block – if you are able to – could heat you up more than sitting still. Even light exercise can help you keep warm.

Heat the person, not the room

As long as you are warm it is less important that the air around you is warm. It will be a lot more effective to use hot water bottles and electric blankets to keep warm at night than heating your entire home at night.

Wearing pyjamas can also be a good way to keep a little warmer in bed if you are not normally in the habit of doing so.

Be smart with your central heating

Turning down your thermostat too low can be dangerous, especially if you have vulnerable people at home, so be careful about letting your home get too cold.

However, reducing the temperature on your thermostat by just a degree or two could likely save you hundreds of pounds this winter.

Importantly you should also ensure your boiler is operating as efficiently as possible. If you have a condensing combi boiler you can do this by lowering the flow temperature.

You should lower the flow temperature – that is the temperature that the water is when it is sent to your radiators – as far as it can go while still keeping your home at the desired temperature.

The lower the flow temperature, the less gas the boiler will need to burn to keep your home warm – even though it will have to be on for longer. There are guides on how to do this online.

Don’t heat empty spaces

There is no point spending money heating rooms that you rarely use.

So close doors around your home and turn down the radiators in the rooms where you spend less time. That way you can focus on keeping your bedroom, or other more well-used rooms warmer instead.

