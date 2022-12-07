Quiz swings to profit as demand for partywear returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Quiz swings to profit as demand for partywear returns

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 11:00 am
Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales (Quiz/PA)
Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales (Quiz/PA)

Fashion retailer Quiz has swung back to profit as shoppers stocked up on occasion wear in the Black Friday sales.

The retailer, which sells occasion and dressy casual clothing and accessories,  said it has returned to profitability in the last half year as a result of restructuring and tightly managing costs and stock.

The chain posted pre-tax profits of £1.8 million in the six months to September 30, up from £1.3 million in losses it reported in the same period last year.

It also saw group revenues shoot up by 37% from £36 million last year to £49.4 million this year, and marking a return to pre-pandemic levels.

This reflected growing demand for partywear as big events returned and following the impact of the Omicron variant last winter.

Furthermore, stronger sales over recent weeks including the Black Friday sales period helped to offset weaker than expected revenues in October, it said.

Quiz said it has been impacted by higher operational costs, like other retailers, as it is “not immune” to cost inflation pressures hitting the industry.

But the group, which has 62 stores in the UK as well as 62 concessions in stores such as New Look, said it has continued to cut costs wherever possible to save money.

It follows a restructuring move in 2020 which put several loss-making stores into administration, which it confirmed has helped reduce rents across its portfolio since.

The near-term outlook is difficult to predict for many UK retailers as a result of cost-of-living pressures, Quiz cautioned.

Quiz said demand for occasion wear in recent weeks helped to offset weaker than expected sales in October (Quiz/PA)

But it is expecting a sales boost following the important Christmas trading, including the Christmas party season, and January sales periods still to come.

Tarak Ramzan, founder and chief executive of Quiz, said: “The Quiz brand has performed well in the first half of the year, with strong year-on-year sales growth of 37% supporting increased profitability and a strong cash position.

“Active customers increased 14%, reflecting the appeal of our differentiated and value brand.

“While we will not be immune to the widely publicised cost-of-living pressures on the consumer in the second half of the year, I remain confident that supported by our omni-channel model, fantastic brand and unique occasion wear offering, Quiz is positioned well for long-term, sustainable and profitable growth.”

The group expects its full-year profits to be at least in line with current market expectations

