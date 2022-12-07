Now is the time for genuine negotiations, unions tell Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Now is the time for genuine negotiations, unions tell Government

By Press Association
December 7, 2022, 10:31 pm Updated: December 7, 2022, 10:49 pm
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unions have called on the Government to engage in “meaningful” pay talks and to stop its “smoke and mirrors” tactics over the wave of strikes sweeping the country.

In a joint letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady and the chair of the union public sector liaison group and general secretary of Unison, Christina McAnea, accused ministers of refusing to negotiate in good faith and of “hiding behind” pay review bodies.

Criticising the Government’s approach to negotiations, the union leaders said all requests for meaningful talks on pay have been stonewalled.

They said: “No public sector workers want to take strike action this winter. They are committed public servants who take great pride in their jobs and the communities they serve.

“But the Government has left them with no choice.

“Good industrial relations require both parties to be willing to negotiate in good faith and to have open conversations.

UCU industrial action
Christina McAnea speaks at a rally (James Manning/PA)

“When your Cabinet colleagues have met unions, they have repeatedly refused to talk about public sector pay. Ignoring the main issue on the table isn’t a negotiation.

“Ministers cannot continue to hide behind pay review bodies. The Government sets their remit.

“If ministers genuinely want to resolve these disputes, they must address what’s causing them.”

Highlighting “huge” pay cuts public sector workers have suffered, the union leaders warned: “With CPI inflation over 11% and RPI inflation above 14%, frontline workers are facing another massive real-terms hit to their wages.

“Nurses, ambulance staff, teachers and millions of other key workers have already seen their living standards decimated with over a decade of pay cuts and wage freezes.

“Nurses today are earning £5,000 a year less in real terms than they were in 2010. And hospitals and schools are having to set up food banks for staff.

“This cannot go on.

“Every month dedicated employees are quitting public services in droves – tired of being taken for granted and of services being run down.”

They called for an urgent meeting with the Chancellor, saying: “It’s time to raise taxes on wealth – not workers.

“Now is not the time for smoke and mirrors. Now is the time for genuine negotiations.”

Nurses, ambulance workers and other NHS staff are due to strike in the coming weeks.

