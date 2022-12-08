How can I travel for my Christmas getaway?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

How can I travel for my Christmas getaway?

By Press Association
December 8, 2022, 9:23 am
The Christmas getaway will be disrupted by thousands of workers going on strike (James Manning/PA)

The Christmas getaway will be disrupted by thousands of workers going on strike.

Here the PA news agency looks at how travel over the festive period will be affected by industrial action.

An empty platform and a stationary train at King's Cross station in London
Rail strikes will decimate train services (Victoria Jones/PA)

– Trains

Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are going on strike.

Workers at Network Rail and train companies will walkout on December 13, 14, 16 and 17.

Rail services will be decimated over that period, with many areas having no trains at all.

RMT workers at Network Rail will also strike from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on December 27.

It is likely that passengers travelling on Christmas Eve will be urged to complete their journeys by the time that industrial action begins.

– Roads

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at National Highways in operational roles on roads and in control centres will take part in a series of staggered strikes from December 16 to January 7.

National Highways, which is responsible for managing England’s motorways and major A-roads, does not expect the strikes to have a significant impact on traffic as only around 8% of its frontline workforce are PCS members.

But many of its routes already suffer from severe congestion during the Christmas getaway.

– Flights

Passengers going through the UK border at Heathrow Airport
Border Force staff at airports will go on strike (Steve Parsons/PA)

Strikes by Border Force workers from December 23 are likely to cause disruption to passengers.

The PCS union announced that its members at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will walkout.

Extensive passport checks are only carried out on arrival but long queues could see passengers held on planes after they land, causing delays to departures.

In a letter seen by the Times, airlines have been urged by Phil Douglas, director-general of Border Force, to cancel up to 30% of flights on strike days to prevent chaos at airports.

– Sea ports

The only sea port mentioned in the PCS announcement setting out the location of Border Force strikes was Newhaven, East Sussex, from where ferry services operate to and from Dieppe, France.

But the union still has time to reveal that the walkout will also take place in Kent, affecting the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel.

That would likely cause severe disruption.

– Eurostar

A Eurostar arrivals area
Strikes have been announced for Eurostar security staff (Victoria Jones/PA)

Eurostar is not affected by the Border Force walkout.

But the RMT union has announced strikes on December 16, 18, 22 and 23 for its members who are employed as security staff by private contractor Mitie at London St Pancras International.

The union said the strikes will “severely affect” cross-Channel train services.

Eurostar said “negotiations between Mitie and the union are ongoing”.

