Strikes set to escalate in the run-up to Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Strikes set to escalate in the run-up to Christmas

By Press Association
December 9, 2022, 10:55 am
Striking postal workers outside the Royal Mail Islington Delivery Office in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
Striking postal workers outside the Royal Mail Islington Delivery Office in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

The wave of industrial action across the country is set to escalate in the coming weeks as more workers walk out in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

– Will there be an increased number of strikes in the run-up to Christmas?
Yes. Members of the Royal College of Nursing will strike on Thursday, December 15, the first national stoppage in the union’s 106 year history, while action will also be held by several other groups of workers.

– Which other sectors will be affected by strikes before the end of the year?
Eurostar security guards, Highways Agency staff,  driving examiners and Rural Payments Agency employees will stop work in the coming weeks.

– Will there be more rail strikes?
Yes. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 14 train operators will stage two 48-hour strikes on December 13/14 and 16/17 which will cripple services. The Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite is also planning industrial action among its members on the railways.

– Will there be more Royal Mail strikes?
Yes. Members of the Communication Workers Union are embroiled in an increasingly bitter dispute and will stage a series of strikes in the run up to Christmas. The company is urging people to post Christmas cards early.

– Will there be any co-ordination of strikes?
Officials from unions involved in the raft of industrial disputes are discussing the possibility of co-ordinating strikes, although it is unlikely that this will happen until the new year.

Royal Mail strike
There will be an increase in the number of strikes in the run up to Christmas (Jacob king/PA)

– Does all the industrial action mean the country is witnessing a general strike?
No, although it may feel as though more people are striking than working. A general strike would have to be called by an organisation such as the TUC, but this isn’t going to happen.

– Why not?
Because of employment law, different balloting arrangements and timetables for votes, it would be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to arrange for a legal walkout by every union.

– When was the last time the UK was witnessing such industrial unrest?
Commentators often describe the current situation as a Winter of Discontent – but that phrase is outdated. It’s true there seems to be almost as many workers on strike now than back in 1979/80, but the world of work is hugely different. Union members could meet in a car park, vote for strikes, and immediately walk out. Now they have to be balloted, a threshold has to be met, and two weeks notice given before action can start.

– Is there any sign that support from union members for strikes is waning?
No. Unions have to reballot their members every six months, and every time one has been held in recent weeks they have shown overwhelming support for continuing with action.

– Do the public support strikes?
Up to now there has been strong support for strikes, even among railway passengers whose journeys are being disrupted. Unions expect strong support for the nurses, especially given their heroic work during the pandemic.

– What is the Government’s response to the strikes?
The Prime Minister is promising “tough” new laws such as having minimum levels of service when workers walk out.

– Will this make much difference?
Unions are warning it will make things worse. Rail unions say it will be impossible to arrange minimum services and believe it could be dangerous if passengers believe trains will run and turn up at stations to cram onto already packed trains.

– What level of services will there be in hospitals when staff strike?
Emergencies will still be dealt with, but staffing levels are likely to resemble those for a bank holiday or Christmas Day. Union officials say some hospitals already have minimum staffing levels because of the huge shortage of nurses and other NHS workers.

– Is there any sign that disputes will continue into next year?
Yes. A strike ballot among firefighters and teachers closes in January, and junior doctors will start voting next month on strikes over pay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented