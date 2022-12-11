Government wants to ensure people are ‘safe’ during NHS strikes – Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government wants to ensure people are ‘safe’ during NHS strikes – Cleverly

By Press Association
December 11, 2022, 1:18 pm
Foreign secretary James Cleverly appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (PA)
Foreign secretary James Cleverly appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg (PA)

James Cleverly has said the Government wants to ensure everyone is “safe” during the NHS strikes later this month.

The Foreign Secretary said the Government is putting “contingency” plans in place as ambulance workers, nurses and other NHS staff plan to go on strike over several days in December.

Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, he said: “We are looking at contingency planning to make sure that we can keep people safe and people should rely on the NHS, they should call 999 if there’s a problem and we’ll work to make sure that they can be moved from where they are to where they need to be treated.”

The Foreign Secretary said that the Government wanted to make sure that people are “safe”.

Meanwhile, Sir Stephen Powis, medical director of NHS England, also said the service was working with unions to ensure patients are kept safe on strike days.

Steve Barclay visit to Royal Marsden Hospital
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (PA)

“We are working hard to make sure patients are safe, emergency services will be maintained, so if you have a life-threatening condition then please continue to call 999 and if non life-threatening condition then 111 should be your dockyard of call,” he said.

He added that patients should attend appointments unless advised in advance that they had been cancelled.

Unions have said they will respond to life-threatening incidents – known as a category one call – when they strike on December 21 in a row over pay.

The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, whose members are due to take part in unprecedented strike action on December 15 and December 20, made the offer to pause the walkout in exchange for pay talks on Saturday night after earlier this week accusing Health Secretary Steve Barclay of deploying “bullyboy” tactics.

On the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Cullen said she is willing to be flexible but denied her trade union’s position has changed.

“What I am saying is the Health Secretary can choose negotiation over picket lines,” she said.

But on Sunday, Mr Cleverly robustly defended the independent review process that the Government has insisted should determine pay increases, as he appeared to rule out Mr Barclay entering talks on nurses’ salaries.

“He has said he is willing to meet them,” the Cabinet minister told Sky News.

“Meetings are different from pay negotiation.

“Ultimately, independent bodies are there for a reason – it is to take the politics out of this sort of stuff.”

