Royal Mail workers to stage fresh 48-hour strike

By Press Association
December 13, 2022, 4:18 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 5:51 pm
Mount Pleasant Mail Centre during a Royal Mail strike (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Royal Mail workers will stage a fresh 48-hour strike from Wednesday in an increasing bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) will mount picket lines outside sorting and delivery offices across the country.

The two sides have held talks in recent weeks but the row remains deadlocked.

Royal Mail has brought forward the final posting dates for Christmas cards because of the industrial action.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The CWU is striking at our busiest time, deliberately holding Christmas to ransom for our customers, businesses and families across the country.

“We are doing everything we can to deliver Christmas for our customers, and would like to thank the increasing number of posties returning to work each strike day, temporary workers and managers from across the business who are helping to keep the mail moving.

“However, this task becomes more challenging as Christmas nears.

“Three weeks ago, we made a best and final pay offer worth up to 9% over 18 months.

“Instead of working with us to agree on changes required to fund that offer and get pay into our posties’ pockets, the CWU has announced plans to ballot in the New Year for further strike action.

“Their misguided belief that further industrial action, in a business already losing more than £1 million a day, will result in an improved pay offer is misleading its members and risking their long-term job security.”

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) during a protest (Jonathan Brady/PA)

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Royal Mail bosses are risking a Christmas meltdown because of their stubborn refusal to treat their employees with respect.

“Postal workers want to get on with serving the communities they belong to, delivering Christmas gifts and tackling the backlog from recent weeks.

“But they know their value, and they will not meekly accept the casualisation of their jobs, the destruction of their conditions and the impoverishment of their families.

“This can be resolved if Royal Mail begin treating their workers with respect, and meet with the union to resolve this dispute.”

Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director said: “Royal Mail has brought forward the last recommended posting dates for many of its services.

“As a result, Friday December 16 is now likely to be even busier in Post Office branches as customers race to ensure cards and gifts arrive for Christmas Day.

“As soon as you’ve got your parcels ready to go get them in the post – many Post Office branches are open long hours, and some are open seven days a week so pop into your local branch and get your gifts sent in time for Christmas.”

The CWU said it had offered “simple solutions” to end the dispute, including a back-dated pay deal of 9% over 18 months, a long-term job security commitment from Royal Mail’s chief executive and a period of calm for negotiations on the future direction of the company.

The union said Royal Mail did not offer to meet with the CWU, adding that planned strikes on Wednesday December 14, Thursday December 15, Friday December 23 and Saturday December 24 are set to go ahead.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “Today’s actions by the Royal Mail show they couldn’t be less interested in resolving this dispute or saving Christmas – their sole intention is to destroy the livelihoods of over 115,000 postal workers and wreck the service they provide.

“Posties are facing an outright assault on their livelihoods and dignity, and have no choice but to see this dispute through to its conclusion.

“The reckless, aggressive and bullying attitude from senior managers of this company is now totally out of control.

“When our members take strike action on Wednesday and Thursday, the question every media outlet should be asking is not why they’re striking, but why these people are being allowed to get away with the evaporation of a 500-year-old national treasure.”

The new last posting dates for arrival for Christmas Day are:

– 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For – December 16
– Special Delivery Guaranteed – December 21

