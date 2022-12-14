Compensation protection limits to be reviewed by FCA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Compensation protection limits to be reviewed by FCA

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:03 am
A review of pension compensation limits provided through a savings safety net will be carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A review of compensation limits provided through a savings safety net is to be carried out by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) pays compensation when certain financial services firms are unable to meet claims themselves, such as when they go bust.

The FSCS has faced increasing claims liabilities in recent years, the FCA said.

It has also seen increasing numbers of claims about pension products, with pension claims representing around 86% of total investment claims paid over 2021/22.

A document released by the FCA setting out feedback responses and next steps said: “While we consider that the current compensation limits are set at a reasonable level for most types of claim, we believe that it is appropriate to consider further the protection available for claims about pensions.

“Our analysis of FSCS data shows that, in 2021, 30.1% of pension claims exceeded the compensation limit, compared with 6.2% of overall investment intermediation claims falling to the life distribution and investment intermediation funding class.

“Between 2019-2021, the number of pension intermediation claims where the value of the claim exceeded the compensation limit increased from 1,477 to 2,461 – pointing to a growing number of customers who are not compensated in full.”

The review focuses on the aspects of compensation that the FCA is responsible for. Under the Financial Services and Markets Act, the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) are each responsible for making rules in relation to the FSCS.

The PRA oversees rules on claims in connection with deposits, insurance provision and dormant accounts. The FCA is responsible for claims for other relevant types of financial services activities that are protected by the FSCS.

The FSCS is funded by a levy, paid by firms which are authorised by the FCA and the PRA.

The review aims to make sure the compensation framework continues to provide an appropriate level of consumer protection, with costs to industry distributed in a fair and sustainable way, supporting innovation and growth, the FCA said.

It added that the main theme from feedback it had received was the importance of firms improving their conduct so there were fewer calls on the FSCS from mis-sold products by failed firms. Feedback also focused on the need for firms to be more financially resilient.

As well as reviewing compensation limits for the next phase of its review, the FCA plans to carry out consumer and business research, in conjunction with the FSCS.

Sheldon Mills, executive director of consumers and competition at the FCA, said: “We welcome the constructive engagement and feedback which will inform the next phase of this work.

“We want to make sure the cost to industry for providing vital protection to consumers through the FSCS is distributed in a fair and sustainable way – that the polluter pays.

“We’re continuing our assertive action to prevent harm from happening in the first place, which should help reduce the levy over time.”

The amounts of compensation that the FSCS can pay may depend on when the firm failed and the type of financial product.

For example, if a pension company failed after April 1 2019, and it was a particular person’s pension provider, the FSCS can pay 100% of that person’s claim. If the firm gave bad pension advice, the FSCS can pay up to £85,000, per eligible person, per company.

Pension compensation limits are different for historical failures.

For example, if a firm failed between July 3 2015 and March 31 2019, the compensation limit for bad pension advice is up to £50,000 per eligible person, per company.

The FCA said it is already taking action to tackle the root causes of high redress liabilities and crack down on problem firms as part of its consumer investments strategy.

This includes preventing companies that could cause harm from entering the market and using emergency powers to prevent financial advice firms, who advised members of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), from disposing of assets to avoid paying compensation.

