Energy-saving efforts ‘critical gap’ in UK’s response to soaring bills – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Energy-saving efforts ‘critical gap’ in UK’s response to soaring bills – report

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:05 am
Tackling energy efficiency has been the critical gap in addressing high prices, the UK Energy Research Centre has warned (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tackling energy efficiency has been the critical gap in addressing high prices, the UK Energy Research Centre has warned (Joe Giddens/PA)

Efforts to help homes save energy – including information campaigns – have been a “critical gap” in the Government’s response to soaring bills, a report has warned.

Neglecting efforts to tackle energy demand has been a “hugely wasted opportunity”, said UK Energy Research Centre’s (UKERC) director Rob Gross.

UKERC’s annual review of energy policy for 2022, coming as the country battles a cold snap with snow and freezing conditions, said the opportunity to help households adopt the most straightforward home energy improvements during the summer months was largely wasted.

The UK is unique in Europe in that its response to the energy crisis has focused almost entirely on supplies such as boosting new renewables – which will not deliver savings straightaway – and subsidies, the report said.

“Energy efficiency policies, including information campaigns, have been the critical gap.

“This has been true for a decade, but is particularly surprising now, given that high prices make payback from energy efficiency investments even easier to realise,” the report said.

It added it is “strange” that action on helping people cut energy use appears to be held back by concerns over the nanny state, while the Government uses unprecedented intervention to subsidise prices.

UKERC welcomed the Government’s recent announcement of a public awareness campaign, but said action is needed on energy efficiency to improve the warmth of leaky buildings and cut costs.

Installing simple measures such as draught-proofing and insulation are low cost and would help vulnerable customers stay warm, it said.

With annual costs to the NHS from cold, damp housing of around £2.5 billion, the measures would pay back quickly through reduced fuel subsidies to households, and reduced costs to health spending.

UKERC also argued that, in the medium term, measures to retrofit houses to make them more energy efficient need to be less incremental and more transformative, through an effective campaign that can decarbonise the whole building stock in the next 20 years.

Failure to act on energy-saving harms health and welfare, puts more stress on public services, and does long-term damage to the life chances of children, while subsidies for energy without policies to cut demand locks in fossil fuel use, the report said.

“Subsidies need to support investment in energy saving, while ensuring that the poorest households have access to affordable energy,” it urged.

Professor Gross said: “War in Ukraine has made 2022 a tumultuous year for energy policy and prices. The Government’s response has been mixed.

“Plans to expand renewables such as offshore wind will offer a cleaner and more resilient system – but not yet.

“Whilst moving swiftly to protect consumers through subsidies was essential, neglect of the demand side was a hugely wasted opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented