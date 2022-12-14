Openreach’s planned wholesale fibre broadband discounts must be ‘scrutinised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Openreach’s planned wholesale fibre broadband discounts must be ‘scrutinised’

By Press Association
December 14, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 12:50 pm
A Openreach engineer works on an exchange in Reading, Berkshire (PA)
A Openreach engineer works on an exchange in Reading, Berkshire (PA)

Broadband infrastructure firm Openreach has published plans to offer lower wholesale prices to other internet providers for access to its fibre network, but the move has seen network rivals raise competition concerns.

The company, which is part of the BT Group, has announced plans to offer discounted rates on its fibre broadband products as part of its Equinox 2 scheme from April next year, which could see prices on consumer internet packages fall as a result.

But rival firms have already raised concerns about the pricing plan, arguing that Openreach is using its dominant market position to price out infrastructure challengers.

Virgin Media boss Lutz Schuler said it was “vital” the proposals were “thoroughly scrutinised” by telecoms regulator Ofcom.

Ofcom has confirmed it has been notified of Openreach’s proposals.

“We will now consider whether the notified offer raises competition concerns requiring intervention and reach a provisional view,” the regulator said.

Industry expert and analyst, Paolo Pescatore from PP Foresight said Openreach’s move will “impact the entire market and consumers”.

“Basically these are the wholesale prices Openreach can charge providers like Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone to offer fibre broadband services,” he said.

“There are concerns among rival infrastructure suppliers like Virgin Media O2 and others that prices are too low, squeezing them out of the market.

“In theory, by offering lower wholesale pricing this saving should be passed onto consumers resulting in lower fibre broadband packages. Rivals will feel that Openreach is trying to use its market dominance by locking in providers for longer.

“If so this will squeeze their own margins, making it harder to rollout their own networks and compete at scale. However, Openreach wants to have long-term certainty as it invests in building out a fibre broadband network in the UK.

“Ofcom now has a tough challenge of assessing the impact of these new prices and whether it will negatively impact the market and choice.”

Openreach chief commercial officer Katie Milligan said: “We’re investing £15bn to upgrade the UK to ultrafast, ultra-reliable Full Fibre broadband and we’re keen to get more homes and businesses using this new network as soon as we’ve built. That way the whole country will benefit.

“To that end, we’ve responded to our customers’ desire for lower prices and long-term certainty. These offers don’t commit them to Openreach exclusively but, alongside our new, faster speed tiers, we’re confident they’ll help them continue to support and delight their own customers in a highly competitive market.”

In a statement published in response to Openreach’s proposals, Virgin Media O2 chief executive Mr Schuler said: “BT is facing the biggest competitive challenge in its history with billions of pounds of fibre investment pouring into the UK, creating the prospect of genuine broadband wholesale competition at scale for the first time.

“To avoid putting planned and future investment at risk, and to safeguard fair competition, it’s vital that these wholesale pricing proposals are thoroughly scrutinised to ensure Openreach is not using its market power and dominance to lock in providers and deter them from switching to other networks.

“We will be making our views clear to Ofcom and Government, who have both made repeated calls for more fibre investment and competition in the UK, and we ask that Ofcom delivers on its own strategy for a healthy broadband market as set out two years ago in its Wholesale Fixed Telecoms Market Review.”

