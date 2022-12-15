Heathrow workers to strike after pay offer rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heathrow workers to strike after pay offer rejected

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 10:03 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 10:50 am
A plane takes off from Heathrow airport in West London (Steve Parsons/PA)
A plane takes off from Heathrow airport in West London (Steve Parsons/PA)

A strike by ground handlers at Heathrow airport is to go ahead on Friday after workers rejected a pay offer, it has been announced.

Around 400 members of Unite employed by private contractors Menzies will walk out for 72 hours from 4am.

This will be followed by a further 72-hour strike beginning on Thursday December 29 and ending at 03:59 on Sunday January 1.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a classic case of an employer that can fully afford to pay workers a fair pay increase but has chosen not to.

“Menzies needs to stop making excuses and make a pay offer that meets our members’ expectations.”

Heathrow stock
A plane takes off past the control tower at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

The post-Christmas stoppage will coincide with a planned walkout by Border Force Staff.

The workers rejected Menzies’ latest pay which Unite said was for 4% backdated to May and then a further 6.5% from January 1 2023.

The workers are seeking an increase of 13% for 2022 alone.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: “Heathrow passengers need to brace themselves for fresh disruption at the airport purely because of Menzies intransigence.

“Strike action is being taken as a last resort because Menzies has only been prepared to offer our members a miserable pay increase that in no way reflects the cost of living.”

Heathrow airport has stressed it does not employ the workers, while Menzies says it has contingency plans in place for the strikes.

Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson of Menzies Aviation said: “We are extremely disappointed that Unite has rejected the pay increase despite GMB accepting the offer.

“Our offer of a 10.5% salary increase is extremely competitive and reflects feedback from our employees.

“It is a great shame that as a result of Unite rejecting the offer, strike action will now fall on one of the busiest weekends of the year as people travel to meet family and friends for Christmas.

“We are well prepared for industrial action and have been working closely with key partners to put in place robust contingency plans.

“We remain committed to ensuring that our employees receive their increase as soon as possible and hope to be able to resolve this matter soon.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “The vast majority of passengers will not be affected by this weekend’s planned strike from Menzies ground handling staff.

“We have not been informed of any flight cancellations as a direct result of this action and encourage passengers due to fly with the small number of affected airlines to check with their airline directly for the latest information.”

