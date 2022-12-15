TSSA members vote to accept Network Rail pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TSSA members vote to accept Network Rail pay offer

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 1:24 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 3:16 pm
TSSA members at Network Rail have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer (Lynne Cameron/PA)
TSSA members at Network Rail have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Network Rail workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer, their union has announced.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) backed the deal by 85% in a ballot.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union remains in dispute with Network Rail (NR) after its members rejected an offer earlier this week.

The TSSA is still in dispute with train operators over pay, jobs and conditions.

TSSA organising director Luke Chester said: “This is a decisive result, with our members roundly endorsing this offer. It’s great news and a great deal for our members in Network Rail.

“It just shows what can be done through negotiations when there’s a serious offer on the table.

“Let me be clear though – this has only come about because our members stood together, taking strike action to get a fair settlement when the company had failed to listen.

“Their dogged determination and some hard negotiations won this improved offer.

“The result is a fair pay settlement amounting to at least a 9% increase for this year and next – at least 11% for those on lower salaries – plus job security and the nailing down of our terms and conditions.

“This could and should have been done months ago, but we are pleased with the result.

“However, the deal in Network Rail is significantly better than anything which has been proposed by the train operating companies and our fight goes on there, with members continuing to take industrial action.

“If the rail companies and the Government have any sense, they will now stop blocking the perfectly reasonable pathway to a deal and come back to the table with an improved offer which meets our aspirations.”

The TSSA said the deal accepted by its members includes a no compulsory redundancy agreement until January 31 2025, and a minimum pay rise of at least £1,750 or 5% (whichever is greater) backdated to January 1 2022, which it said is worth at least 7% to staff earning £25,000 or less.

There will also be a 4% pay increase from January 1 2023, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, plus more benefits and improvements to work and leisure travel facilities.

The ballot result showed that 85% were in favour of the offer, on a turnout of 70%.

The TSSA has around 2,500 members at Network Rail in jobs such as controllers.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said: “TSSA and Unite members have both voted to resoundingly accept the very same deal that the RMT continue to reject.

“We know there is a sizeable number of RMT members who want this deal and we can see that strike action is beginning to break down.

“Thousands of colleagues have refused to strike this week, instead coming in to work to keep services running and Britain moving. It is time the RMT executive put their members’ interests first and end this dispute.

“Their needless strike action is sabotaging the railway and will cost our employees, their members, dearly.”

A Department for Transport spokesman said: “It will come as a relief to the public and the workforce that TSSA has accepted this offer, which guarantees their members a fair pay rise and no compulsory redundancies while moving us a step closer to fixing our railways.

“The tide is turning and it is clear to everyone that this offer is fair and reasonable, giving better pay to workers but delivering vital reforms to our railways.

“We urge the RMT to back this deal and call off their strikes – ending a dispute which not only damages the rail industry and our economy, but ruins festive plans for hard-working people after two years of virtual celebrations.”

