Homeless services ‘may have to close doors if energy support does not continue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Homeless services ‘may have to close doors if energy support does not continue’

By Press Association
December 15, 2022, 4:17 pm
Homelessness organisations may be forced to close their doors “with consequences which would cost lives” if energy support is not continued beyond March, more than 30 groups have warned (PA)
Homelessness organisations may be forced to close their doors “with consequences which would cost lives” if energy support is not continued beyond March, more than 30 groups have warned (PA)

Homelessness organisations may be forced to close their doors “with consequences which would cost lives” if energy support is not continued beyond March, more than 30 groups have warned.

Homeless services are growing increasingly concerned about the prospect of support from the Energy Bill Relief Scheme (EBRS) ending in four months, Business Secretary Grant Shapps has been told.

An open letter, co-ordinated by Homeless Link and signed by 32 groups including Shelter and St Mungo’s, says services are already cutting costs and scaling back support as inflation rises and donations drop off.

On average, services predict a 141% increase in their energy costs in 2023/24 if they do not continue to receive the EBRS after March.

Even if support continues at a lower level the impact would remain extreme, the groups believe.

The Government is reportedly considering plans to keep energy bill support in place for all UK companies but at a less generous level, according to the Financial Times.

In November, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government will have to target support only at the most vulnerable industries and will likely also have to lower the aid they receive, with the estimated costs seen as unsustainable.

In the letter, the groups write: “It is clear that failure to extend the EBRS would be devastating, with unsustainable costs forcing many homelessness organisations to scale back their work even further, and in some cases, forcing them to close their doors all together.

“This would mean fewer bed spaces and support options available for the increasing number of people experiencing homelessness, with consequences which would cost lives and continue to be felt for years down the line.”

One provider of accommodation for homeless people said its annual energy bill is predicted to rise from £50,000 to £125,000 if support stops next spring.

It said it has “already given notice on three two-bedroom properties” due to rising costs and warned: “If prices continue to rise, we’ll be scaling down as a charity,” resulting in “evictions” and “anything up to 70 people being made homeless”.

Homeless Link chief executive Rick Henderson said energy bills support has been a “lifeline” for homelessness services, which are mainly funded by councils, with budgets agreed before inflation started spiralling.

“But there is deep concern in the homelessness sector of this support coming to an end in just a matter of months,” he said.

“Having to shoulder hugely inflated energy costs will force services to scale back their work or even close their doors all together.

“This warning comes at a time when all indicators show levels of homelessness are on the rise, with the very real fear that people experiencing homelessness won’t have safe, trusted support to turn to if the Government pulls the plug on the EBRS scheme.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented