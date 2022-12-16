4% of pension holders consider pausing retirement saving as costs surge – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4% of pension holders consider pausing retirement saving as costs surge – survey

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 12:03 am
A survey found one in 25 pension savers would consider pausing their retirement saving in the next 12 months as living costs surge (PA)
A survey found one in 25 pension savers would consider pausing their retirement saving in the next 12 months as living costs surge (PA)

One in 25 (4%) pension savers would consider pausing their retirement saving in the next 12 months as living costs bite, a survey has found.

The same proportion (4%) said they would think about reducing the amount they pay into their pension in the next year.

Two per cent of pension savers said they had stopped paying into a pension in the past six months, according to the research from People’s Partnership, which provides workplace pension scheme the People’s Pension.

Seven per cent of savers said they would look to increase their pension contributions in the next 12 months.

The research found pension savers were significantly more likely to be cutting their everyday living costs.

Pension savings and piggy bank
The survey found pension savers are more likely to cut everyday spending than their retirement savings (Alamy/PA)

Nearly four in 10 pension holders (39%) are choosing to eat out less, one in five (21%) are cutting back on holiday spending, and a third (33%) are reviewing their direct debits or standing orders.

People paying into a workplace pension also receive the benefits of employer contributions and tax relief on their savings.

But as living costs surge, some people may be weighing this up against the cost of going into debt.

Phil Brown, director of policy for People’s Partnership, said: “For some, reviewing what they’re paying into their pension will be the right thing.

“However, with 60% of people across the UK not saving enough to maintain their current standard of living in retirement, it’s really reassuring that despite the current economic climate, pensions remain a priority for people who are looking at other ways to cut back before touching their pension pot.

“It is clear that the record levels of retirement saving, which is in no small part due to the introduction of automatic enrolment 10 years ago, means that pensions are as important as they ever have been to UK workers.”

More than 2,000 people were surveyed, among whom 1,370 had a pension and/or an investment for retirement.

