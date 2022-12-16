Mecca Bingo owner Rank warns over sliding profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mecca Bingo owner Rank warns over sliding profits

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 9:04 am
Bingo and casino firm Rank Group has warned over profits after the World Cup and colder weather kept customers away from its venues (Will Pearson/PA)

Bingo and casino firm Rank Group has warned over profits after the World Cup and colder weather kept customers away from its venues.

The Mecca Bingo operator saw shares slide in early trading on Friday after it told investors that profits are set to drop by more than half over the current financial year.

It expects to deliver like-for-like underlying operating profits of between £10 million and £20 million for the year to June, compared with £40.4 million over the previous year.

The company said the slump has been particularly driven by its Grosvenor Casinos business.

Rank reported weaker than expected trade at its Grosvenor Casinos (Ben Birchall/PA)

Bosses at Rank said Grosvenor has experienced “weaker than expected” trading over the current quarter, despite “some improvement” in the last few weeks.

Trade was marginally ahead of the previous quarter, but the group had expected further improvement in the second quarter and the into the rest of the financial year. However, this has been affected by lower spend by customers per visit.

Rank said Mecca has witnessed a 4% rise in visitor numbers in the past five months.

But it added that net gaming revenue has weakened recently “due to lower visit numbers, impacted by the World Cup and colder weather, as well as the ongoing cost-of-living pressure on consumers”.

Meanwhile, the company hailed “good growth” in its online business, which saw net gaming revenues increase 11%, with 10% growth in the UK.

The firm also highlighted continued cost increases, which remained in line with expectations at around £50 million, driven by higher wages and energy costs.

Rank chief executive John O’Reilly said: “Weak consumer confidence and pressure on disposable income is resulting in a tougher-than-expected trading environment for our UK venues businesses, particularly in Grosvenor where we are seeing customers spending less per visit.

“Whilst we expect these challenges to continue to impact our recovery into the second half of the financial year, we have implemented a series of measures to deliver incremental cost savings and to drive revenues.

“We remain committed to our roadmap of investing in initiatives that will ensure the long-term recovery and prosperity of the group.”

Shares in the company moved 9% lower in early trading on Friday.

