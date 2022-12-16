BT merges business units in plans to save extra £100m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BT merges business units in plans to save extra £100m

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 9:28 am
Telecommunications giant BT Group has said it is combining two of its units to create a business arm that will save the company at least £100 million (BT/ PA)

Telecommunications giant BT Group has said it is combining two of its units to create a business arm that will save the company at least £100 million.

Its global and enterprise units, which serve business customers from small business owners to the world’s largest companies, will come together to form BT Business.

The combined unit is expected to provide a more efficient and simpler service for its 1.2 million business customers.

BT hopes the merger will bring in annual cost savings of at least £100 million by the end of the 2025 financial year.

This will involve the “consolidation and rationalisation” of management teams, products, processes and IT systems, as the areas are streamlined, BT said.

It could result in job cuts as the two units merge and BT reduces duplicate roles, PA understands.

BT Group is in the midst of a cost-cutting drive with a target to save £3 billion by the end of 2024-25, as the business faced falling profits in its latest financial results.

Chief executive Philip Jansen said that “inevitably” some jobs would be cut in this plan as he strives to make it the most efficient organisation it can be.

BT Business will form from January 1, under the leadership of Bas Burger, the current chief executive of BT’s global unit, and commence reporting as a single unit from April 1.

Combined, the business units generated revenues of around £8.5 billion and earnings of over £2 billion in the latest financial year.

The merger will be supported by the current chief executive of the enterprise unit, Rob Shuter, who will then leave BT after a few months to step down from executive life and spend more time with family and on his personal interests, BT said.

The merger leaves BT Group with three customer-facing units – consumer, business, and its digital network division, Openreach.

Philip Jansen said: “By combining the two units, BT Business will bring the group’s combined assets, products, capabilities and brand to the service of all of our 1.2m business customers who will benefit from faster innovation and delivery.

“Bas is an excellent leader and I’m confident he will build on the plans already underway and drive the combined business back to growth.”

He added: “I would like to reiterate my thanks to Rob for his contribution to BT over the last two years and wish him well for the future.”

