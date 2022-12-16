Games Workshop agrees Warhammer film and TV deal with Amazon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Games Workshop, which makes Warhammer, has agreed a deal with Amazon to make films and TV programmes based on the fantasy games.

The UK firm said on Friday morning that it has “reached an agreement in principle” for Amazon to develop its intellectual property.

Shares in the Nottingham-based business shot higher in early trading as a result.

Amazon will start holding talks with writers over the project, which will initially involve developing the Warhammer 40,000 universe, Games Workshop said.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Henry Cavill is attached to star and executive produce in the adaptation, just days after he confirmed he will not be returning to play Superman in the DC comics universe.

Games Workshop said in a statement that it would make no changes to its financial forecasts for the year to May despite the new deal.

It added that agreement with Amazon was still subject to contracts being confirmed and that a further announcement will be made “in due course”.

Jefferies analyst Andrew Wade said: “This is very exciting news for Games Workshop.

“Licensing income has built strongly in recent years, from £2 million in full-year 2015 to around £17 million in full-year 2023, but we saw a more limited progression ahead, believing that only a major film deal would support another step-change.

“With today’s news, that is now a very real possibility.

“Moreover, a mainstream TV/film product could be game-changing in terms of Warhammer’s brand reach and awareness.”

Shares in Games Workshop were 16.5% higher at 8,505p on Friday morning, valuing the company at roughly £2.8 billion.