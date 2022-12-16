Elon Musk warned of EU sanctions after banning journalists from platforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elon Musk warned of EU sanctions after banning journalists from platforms

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 11:38 am
The row has ensued after Elon Musk claimed that reporters had "doxxed" him.
The row has ensued after Elon Musk claimed that reporters had “doxxed” him. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Officials in Brussels have warned Twitter owner Elon Musk the company could face sanctions “soon” after booting a series of journalists covering the billionaire off its platform.

European Commissioner Vera Jourova said that the suspensions were “worrying” and that EU law protects media freedom.

“News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying,” Ms Jourova said.

The commissioner, who is the European Commission’s vice-president for values and transparency, said : “EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct.

“Elon Musk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.”

It comes after Twitter overnight suspended the accounts of a series of journalists who have been writing about Mr Musk.

Technology summit in Dublin
Elon Musk Brian Lawless/PA)

The Twitter owner – who bought the platform for 44 billion dollars in October – joined a live broadcast which included some of these reporters.

He accused the journalists of “doxxing” him – an online term used for the publication of private information that could be used to identify a person’s location or address.

“As I’m sure everyone who’s been doxxed would agree, showing real-time information about somebody’s location is inappropriate, and I think everyone on this call would not like that to be done to them,” he said on the live call – hosted on Twitter’s Spaces service.

“There is not going to be any distinction in the future between journalists – so called journalists – and regular people.”

A short while later the Spaces service itself was suspended. Twitter does not appear to have explained why it suspended the Spaces service.

However some users pointed out that Twitter profiles which had been banned appeared to still be able to use the Spaces function despite their suspension.

The latest in a long series of scandals sparked by Mr Musk came after Twitter suspended an account which posts public information about the flight paths of his private jet.

The @elonjet account was suspended, Mr Musk claimed, for doxxing him. All planes have to have a transponder which shows their locations, so the information is public.

The decision to ban the account came just over a month since he had promised not to take the account down.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Mr Musk tweeted on November 6.

More than half a dozen journalists who reported on the suspension of the account were themselves suspended from Twitter. They included reporters for the New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post among others.

