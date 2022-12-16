Rolls-Royce car factory workers handed bumper pay deal to avert strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rolls-Royce car factory workers handed bumper pay deal to avert strikes

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: December 16, 2022, 1:06 pm
Rolls-Royce has handed workers a bumper pay deal to avert strike action (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Workers at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will receive a “record” pay rise and have called off potential strike action, the Unite union has announced.

Unite said workers at the luxury car maker will see an increase worth up to 17.6%.

Around 1,200 workers at Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, West Sussex, who help make its Ghost, Wraith and Cullinan, will receive the pay increase.

More than 80% of workers at the site took part in a ballot to accept the pay deal, which will see a 10% increase alongside a £2,000 payment.

The one-year deal will represent a hike of between 14.8% and 17.6% for grades of workers represented by the union.

Agreement was reached after workers voted to take industrial action if they did not receive a pay rise in line with the cost of living.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise.

“For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing – the union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.”

A spokesman for the company said: “In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal.

“We can confirm that a pay rise of 10% will be awarded to all those covered by our collective bargaining agreement from January 2023.

“Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.”

