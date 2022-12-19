Mother of girl with cystic fibrosis rebukes Barclay over NHS staff pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Mother of girl with cystic fibrosis rebukes Barclay over NHS staff pressures

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 19, 2022, 2:01 pm
Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her three-year-old daughter Lucy, who is suffering from cystic fibrosis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets Sarah Pinnington-Auld and her three-year-old daughter Lucy, who is suffering from cystic fibrosis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The mother of a three-year-old girl suffering from cystic fibrosis rebuked Steve Barclay over NHS staff working conditions as he visited a London hospital.

The Health Secretary was confronted by Sarah Pinnington-Auld when he met her and her daughter Lucy during a visit to King’s College University Hospital in Denmark Hill on Monday.

During a conversation beside Lucy’s hospital bed, Ms Pinnington-Auld, a teacher from Bridge, Kent, could be heard telling Mr Barclay that staff are “absolutely amazing” but pressures on the NHS are affecting the care for her daughter, whose recent bronchoscopy had to be delayed due to a lack of beds.

“The damage that you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she said, adding that the recent disruption to her daughter’s treatment was “agony”.

Steve Barclay visit to King’s College University Hospital
Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Health Secretary Steve Barclay that pressures on the NHS are affecting the care for her three-year-old daughter, Lucy, who has cystic fibrosis (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The doctors, the nurses, everyone on the ward is just brilliant considering what they’re under, considering the shortage of staff, considering the lack of resources,” she added.

“And I think, for me, that’s what’s really upsetting actually, because we have a daughter with a life-limiting, life-shortening condition and we have some brilliant experts and they’re being worked to the bone, and actually the level of care they provide is amazing, but they not being able to provide it in the way they want to provide it because the resourcing is not there.”

The 43-year-old told Mr Barclay that the UK is “so lucky” to have the NHS as she expressed concerns about its privatisation.

“I’m so scared about my daughter’s future, thinking about what you guys might do to the NHS and what that means in exact terms for the length of her life, because if you don’t prioritise the NHS, I don’t know what chance she has for a longer life,” she said.

Speaking to the PA news agency about the conversation afterwards, she said: “I wanted to make it clear that the NHS staff are absolutely amazing.

“They’re so hard-working and incredible and are doing an absolutely brilliant job under such intense pressures like underfunding and understaffing.

“We just want to hug every member of staff. They are working so hard. It’s so tough for them.”

Ms Pinnington-Auld went on to describe how her daughter’s recent bronchoscopy – a procedure to check the lungs in order to identify treatment needed to prevent long-term damage – was pushed back by five days.

“We were all packed up and ready to go to the hospital when we got a phone call last minute to say no beds were available,” she said.

Staff did manage to get Lucy into the hospital four days later but her procedure was “bumped off the list” due to the number of emergencies coming through the door that day, so they had to wait another day for the procedure to take place, Ms Pinnington-Auld explained.

“The problem is the lack of beds,” she said. “We’re fire-fighting at the moment, the staff are fire-fighting.

“We are dealing with other walks through the door and these obviously have to be prioritised so other care that isn’t acute are getting moved down the list.”

On how the problems have affected the family, she said: “We are human beings. My daughter is one of those statistics whose life depends on the NHS.

“It’s hard to put into words. It is emotionally exhausting for all of us.”

Ms Pinnington-Auld said she does not trust the current Government to resolve the problems.

“It’s frustrating listening to the Conservative Government blame the problems on the pandemic,” she said.

Steve Barclay visit to King’s College University Hospital
Health Secretary Steve Barclay meets staff during a visit to King’s College University Hospital in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“The lack of beds, lack of funding, lack of staff was all there before the pandemic,” she said, adding that it is “wrong” and “misleading” of the Government to do so.

“Since the Conservatives came into power in 2010, it has been a problem that has slowly been getting worse and it’s now at breaking point.

“We are just throwing (the NHS) away now. My only hope is that this Government is gone and there is something left for a new party to rebuild with.

“It’s not because of my political views. This is just coming from the heart of a mother seeing the NHS under strain and the impact that can have on my daughter and the lives of others.”

The mother-of-two said Mr Barclay responded to her concerns by saying the Government is investing more money into the health service.

The health secretary can be heard in the footage telling Ms Pinnington-Auld that the government have invested more money to tackle issues like staff and bed shortages.

Downing Street said that the public should be “reassured” that the Government will fund the NHS to tackle backlogs.

Asked about the comments by Ms Pinnington-Auld, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Government has recognised that the backlogs caused by the Covid pandemic are unacceptable. It is why we have invested such a huge amount of money to start bringing them down, with early signs of success by eliminating two-year waits and we’re now pushing on, focusing on 18-month waits.

“Whilst this happens, we know the public will be concerned. But they should be reassured that the Government will continue to give the NHS the funding it needs to deal with these Covid backlogs and put the NHS back on track.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented