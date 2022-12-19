Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to step down as chief executive

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: December 19, 2022, 12:30 pm
The Twitter poll result displayed on a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)
The Twitter poll result displayed on a mobile phone (Yui Mok/PA)

Twitter users have been told to “expect the unexpected” after they voted in favour of Elon Musk stepping down as the site’s chief executive in an online poll – a result the billionaire said he would respect.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore of PP Foresight said the company’s future was now even more unpredictable following the vote – which was run by Mr Musk himself – after an already turbulent period under his leadership which has seen a number of controversies and several major policy U-turns.

“One thing I’d say is expect the unexpected. Ultimately he still owns the company and is the one calling the shots,” Mr Pescatore told the PA news agency.

Mr Musk had launched a poll on his Twitter page on Sunday night which asked: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” along with the options Yes or No.

When the poll closed on Monday morning, 57.5% had voted “Yes”, after more than 17.5 million votes were cast.

The Tesla boss has not yet publicly responded to the vote and it is unclear if or when he would hand over the day-to-day running of the social media giant, but he said before the vote closed that there was “no successor” lined up.

Mr Musk only took over the social media firm two months ago after completing a 44 billion dollar (£36 billion) deal for the company.

Other industry experts also said Mr Musk’s influence at Twitter was unlikely to substantially dwindle even if he did step down from running the platform day-to-day.

Jukka Väänänen, chief executive of PR platform, Newspage, said: “Even if he steps down as CEO, Musk will still be pulling the strings at Twitter, that much is for sure.

“Whether you believe Musk is genuinely aspiring to create a digital town square or turning Twitter into a 1970s banana republic, truth is it’s Musk’s gig and he’s going nowhere.”

Social media commentator Matt Navarra said he believed the Tesla boss was “expecting” the result because of his controversial stint in charge and the poll is part of his own preparations to step aside.

“I get the feeling he’s bored of his plaything now – his new toy – and he’s in fact seeing what most previous tech CEOs and social media bosses have seen, which is that it is actually no fun being the person in charge of all the decision-making and policies around social media and content moderation,” he said.

“It’s also a huge distraction from his other big moneymaking businesses like Tesla, and he’s not doing himself any favours from a financial point of view, or in terms of relationships with stakeholders and shareholders in his other businesses.”

