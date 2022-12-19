UK staff quitting workforce at a higher rate than nearly all developed countries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK staff quitting workforce at a higher rate than nearly all developed countries

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 1:10 pm
Most countries in the OECD have seen a fall in economic inactivity (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The proportion of the workers who exited the workforce during the pandemic and have not returned since is higher in the UK than in nearly any other developed economy, new data has revealed.

Official figures released on Monday show that the rate of economic inactivity rose by 0.9% in the UK between the end of 2019 and the middle of 2022.

It means that around 565,000 people who were previously either in work or looking for work are now doing neither.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were only three other countries in the OECD – Columbia, Chile and Switzerland – with a higher increase in dropouts than the UK.

The average across the OECD’s 37 members was a 1.1% fall in economic inactivity.

“The evidence so far implies that some of the behavioural changes of workers in their ability and willingness to work have been more specific to the UK,” the ONS said.

“The challenge of a lower active population would not appear to be a global phenomenon, highlighting that the UK may have specific challenges if these inactive workers do not return to the labour force.

“There are still uncertainties as to whether this effect on participation will be a permanent feature of the pandemic, though this UK participation puzzle remains a challenge for policymakers.”

The long-term sick and those who are aged 50 and above are concentrated among the new dropouts.

It has left many businesses in the UK struggling to get staff to fill vacant roles.

The statisticians said the low unemployment level that currently exists in the UK has more to do with people exiting the workforce rather than unemployed people finding work.

“Low unemployment in the UK reflects the increase in inactivity, not an increase in employment,” it said.

“It also reinforces the challenge of the UK economy, where the tightness in the labour market reflects that labour demand is above pre-coronavirus levels and that labour supply is below pre-coronavirus levels.”

However it also cautioned that part of the rise in economic activity is due to the labour force participation rate being historically high just before the pandemic.

A fall in participation had been expected, but not as large as the one that has been observed.

