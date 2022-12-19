UK stocks stabilise as energy gains offset retail losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK stocks stabilise as energy gains offset retail losses

By Press Association
December 19, 2022, 5:22 pm
Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London’s top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays (Nick Ansell/ PA)
Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London’s top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays (Nick Ansell/ PA)

Energy and industrial stocks helped lift London’s top index higher on Monday, starting the week off on a more optimistic note as investors prepare to wind down for the Christmas holidays.

The FTSE 100 reversed heavy losses suffered last week when investors were reeling from the Bank of England and European Central Bank’s interest rate hikes.

But a rebound in oil prices helped lift energy giants BP and Shell, which were among the biggest gainers on the blue-chip index back on Monday.

Meanwhile, Next, JD Sports, Frasers Group, and B&Q owner Kingfisher sunk towards the bottom as widespread rail strikes continue to dampen the important Christmas trading period for UK retailers.

The FTSE 100 closed 0.4% higher, or 29.19 points, at 7,361.31.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It has been a modestly positive start to the week for European markets after the declines of last week and as we head into the dying embers of a year that has seen some significant volatility and weakness.

“Basic resources have seen a modest rebound on the back of a pledge by the Chinese government to stabilise the economy in the coming weeks, despite continued rising Covid infections.

“Retailers have taken a bit of a nosedive after retail consultancy Springboard revealed that footfall on the high street during last week fell by 4.6% due to the cumulative effects of the rail strikes and cold weather.

“Coming on top of a weak November retail sales number earlier this month, there is rising concern that we could see further warnings on profits when we get the latest retail trading updates at the beginning of January.”

Elsewhere in Europe, the German Dax was up 0.36% and the French Cac was up 0.32%.

It was a gloomier start to trading for stocks across the pond, with the US S&P 500 down 0.55% and Dow Jones down around 0.15% when European markets closed.

The pound gained 0.3% against the US dollar and was trading at 1.2176 dollars.

In company news, Tesco is facing a landmark lawsuit over forced labour allegations at VK Garment Factory in Thailand.

A group of 130 former employees are suing Tesco and auditing specialists Intertek for “alleged negligence and unjust enrichment”, which Tesco said were “incredibly serious” allegations.

The news did not affect Tesco’s share price, however, which was 0.63% higher at the end of the day.

Private healthcare operator Spire has snapped up The Doctors Clinic Group in a £12 million deal, meaning it will take over its 200 corporate clients and 22 private GP clinics.

Spire said that, under its ownership, the firm is expected to break even in 2023 before becoming profitable in 2024. Shares in Spire were up 0.45%.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 3.95p to 128p, Airtel Africa, up 3.1p to 113p, BP, up 11.2p to 466.6p, Shell, up 44p to 2,287p, and CRH, up 62p to 3,233.5p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Dechra Pharmaceuticals, down 104p to 2,628p, London Stock Exchange Group, down 206p to 7,134p, Rightmove, down 14.6p to 516.6p, Auto Trader, down 12.6p to 521.8p, and JD Sports Fashion, down 2.45p to 115.65p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented