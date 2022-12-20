TSB fined £48.7m over 2018 computer system meltdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TSB fined £48.7m over 2018 computer system meltdown

By Press Association
December 20, 2022, 7:35 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 7:59 am
TSB Bank has been fined £48.7 million by City regulators for a botched IT upgrade in 2018 (PA)
TSB Bank has been fined £48.7 million by City regulators for a botched IT upgrade in 2018 (PA)

High street lender TSB Bank has been fined £48.7 million by City regulators for a botched IT upgrade in 2018 that left many of its 5.2 million customers unable to access banking services.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) hit the bank with the penalty for “widespread” failures over the organisation and control surrounding the transfer of its IT systems and customer services data on to a new technology platform in April 2018.

The watchdogs said the issues following the upgrade saw disruption across TSB’s entire branch network, as well as its internet, mobile and telephone banking systems.

This left a “significant proportion” of its 5.2 million customers affected by the initial problems with the IT switchover, while some customers suffered ongoing issues and it took until December 2018 for TSB to return to business as usual, according to the regulators.

Mark Steward, FCA executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said: “The failings in this case were widespread and serious which had a real impact on the day-to-day lives of a significant proportion of TSB’s customers, including those who were vulnerable.

“The firm failed to plan for the IT migration properly, the governance of the project was insufficiently robust and the firm failed to take reasonable care to organise and control its affairs responsibly and effectively, with adequate risk management systems.”

Sam Woods, deputy governor for prudential regulation at the Bank of England and chief executive of the PRA, added: “The PRA expects firms to manage their operational resilience as well as their financial resilience.

“The disruption to continuity of service experienced by TSB during its IT migration fell below the standard we expect banks to meet.”

The fine adds to the £32.7 million already paid out by TSB to retail and corporate customers impacted by the debacle.

TSB chief executive Robin Bulloch said: “We’d like to apologise again to TSB customers who were impacted by issues following the technology migration in 2018.

“We worked hard to put things right for customers then and have since transformed our business.

“Over the past four years, we have harnessed our technology to deliver new products and better services for TSB customers.”

TSB job losses
A TSB bank (Aaron Chown/PA)

The tech troubles were triggered by a migration of customer data from former owner Lloyds’ IT system to a new one managed by the bank’s Spanish owner, Sabadell.

The regulators said that while the data moved over to the new system successfully at the time of the upgrade, the new platform immediately experience technical failures.

The regulators said: “TSB’s IT migration programme was an ambitious and complex IT change management programme carrying a high level of operational risk.

“Its success was critical to TSB’s ability to provide continuity of critical functions and safety and soundness.

“However, the regulators’ found that TSB failed to organise and control the IT migration programme adequately, and it failed to manage the operational risks arising from its IT outsourcing arrangements with its critical third-party supplier.”

TSB would have been slapped with a £69.5 million fine, but received a 30% discount as it agreed to resolve the matter, according to the FCA and PRA.

It deals yet another financial blow to TSB over the affair, after it revealed in the aftermath that it cost the group £330 million.

The bill sent it to a £105.4 million pre-tax loss in 2018, despite recovering £153 million from IT provider Sabis.

Former chief executive Paul Pester also stepped down in the wake of the fiasco.

