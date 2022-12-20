Office attendance jumps despite workers ditching long commutes, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The return of workers to offices accelerated over the past year, driven by workplaces in smaller cities and suburbs as commuters ditched longer journeys.

New figures from office giant IWG revealed average attendances as its UK offices jumped 54% in the 11 months to November after pandemic restrictions were eased.

It came despite many companies and employees shifting further towards home-working following the pandemic.

IWG founder and chief executive Mark Dixon said the data shows the importance of hybrid working and he expects the adoption of this to “accelerate further” into 2023.

The Regus owner, which runs more than 300 office locations, said it has witnessed a 25% increase in office attendance since June.

Increased demand for workspaces outside of busy city centres has grown by 36% in 2022, according to data from the company.

Workers’ desire to reduce their commute times following the pandemic has led to increased demand for workspaces in suburbs, towns and smaller cities.

It said demand in Bolton, which was hit hard by pandemic restrictions in 2021, has jumped by 195% over the year so far.

IWG also highlighted sharp increases in Hemel Hempstead, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Cambridge and Guildford.

Mr Dixon said: “Hybrid working helps businesses stay competitive and resilient especially in times of economic uncertainty.

“Business leaders are confident that hybrid working offers a substantially reduced cost base as well as the ability to attract and retain the best talent.

“The adoption of hybrid working will only accelerate further as we move into 2023.”