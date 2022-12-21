Rail union confirms strikes at three train operators after Christmas

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A rail union has confirmed plans for strikes at three train operators after Christmas in the deadlocked row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Hundreds of members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) at CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out between December 26 and 29.

The union said the action will have a “severe impact” on rail services, especially in the Midlands and South West.

The CrossCountry strike will be from 9pm Boxing Day to 9pm on December 27, on Great Western Railway from noon on Wednesday December 28 to 11.59 am on Thursday December 29 and on West Midlands Trains from noon on Wednesday December 28 to noon on Thursday December 29.

Action short of strike is also taking place over this period at Avanti, GWR, Greater Anglia, GTR, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, West Midlands Trains.

Nadine Rae, TSSA organising director, said: “No-one wants to be on strike, especially over Christmas, but the Government has left rail workers with no other choice as a result of their anti-worker agenda blocking talks.

“Our members at CrossCountry, GWR and WMT are fed up with being taken for granted. The recent offer made by employers didn’t even cover huge numbers of workers at these – and other – train companies.

“The cost-of-living crisis is crippling household finances on top of years of pay freezes. We hope that the Government makes a New Year’s Resolution to give employers a free hand to negotiate a deal which meets our aspirations and resolves this dispute.”

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail are also on strike over Christmas.