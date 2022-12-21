Bus company ‘deeply disappointed’ London drivers continuing to strike

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bus company has said it is “deeply disappointed” that drivers are to stage a series of strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Abellio in London will stage 11 strikes from Christmas Eve until January 26.

Jon Eardley, managing director of Abellio London, said: “We urge Unite to recognise Abellio’s 12% pay deal and encourage their members to resume normal services.

“The Abellio pay deal comes with no conditions and sees bus driver basic pay rise by an average of £100 per week and over £5,000 per year, bringing an established bus driver’s salary to around £40,000 per year. We also currently pay one of the highest rates in London for new bus drivers.

“The pay deal will be implemented in January 2023 to ensure that all drivers benefit from a significant uplift in salary, despite Unite not allowing members the opportunity to express their views via a ballot.

“We are deeply disappointed that despite this offer, Unite plan to continue strike action over Christmas and into the new year, bringing further disruption to hundreds of thousands of Londoners.”

The bus drivers have already taken 10 days of strike action in November and December.

The bus drivers are based at garages in Battersea, Beddington, Hayes, Southall, Twickenham and Walworth.