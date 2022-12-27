Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 12:04 am
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online ‘bargain’ or a ‘get rich quick’ scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online ‘bargain’ or a ‘get rich quick’ scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.

Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.

“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.

“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step back and think about what they’re asking. If it looks too good to be true, it usually is.”

Here are some scams Which? is warning people to look out for in 2023:

1. Money mule requests

Money mule requests happen when people, either knowingly or unwittingly, allow a criminal to use their bank account to move stolen money.

These will often appear on social media posts or emails.

Tactics employed include sending funds “in error” which people are asked to return to a different bank account, asking people to apply for credit or bank cards on behalf of someone else, or convincing people to move money sent to their account (taking a cut) as a “favour”.

Offences for this kind of scam can result in up to 14 years imprisonment, Which? said.

2. Card theft

Which? is warning consumers to remain vigilant by keeping a close eye on financial accounts and personal credit reports, notifying banks of anything unusual immediately.

Most banks will offer free balance and payment text or email alerts. Where possible, use ATMs located inside bank branches as these are less likely to have been tampered with, the consumer group said.

3. Fake apps that target bank accounts

Which? said people should read reviews of apps and developers as these might give a clue as to their legitimacy.

4. Spoof calls or texts

A common technique deployed by fraudsters is to imitate legitimate companies, often banks.

Scammers may also make automated calls with pre-recorded messages inviting people to press numbers on the keypad to speak to them about an issue, such as a suspect payment.

Criminal gangs will often have personal details about victims already, making the scam more believable. Fake texts are also a way of enticing people to click on links that can at first appear legitimate.

Which? said people should never simply trust the caller ID that comes up on a call. Banks will never ask for personal information to be handed over on the phone. If there are concerns about the authenticity of a message, contact your bank or card issuer on a trusted method.

5. Online purchase scams

Criminal gangs pay for fake or misleading adverts online in a bid to lure unsuspecting victims in, often by offering low prices for high-value items, such as mobile phones or laptops.

Warning signs of a fake website may include spelling and grammatical mistakes and a lack of contact details.

Which? suggested people should stick to trusted retailers and remember that paying via bank transfer may offer less protection than paying by card.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police renew appeal to trace 24-year-old Jonathon Lyle missing from Elgin
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online ‘bargain’ or a ‘get rich quick’ scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented