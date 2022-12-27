Investors to snap up ‘bargain’ British firms after dearth of deals in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Investors to snap up ‘bargain’ British firms after dearth of deals in 2022

By Press Association
December 27, 2022, 9:03 am
The number of big takeovers and mergers involving UK-listed companies nearly halved this year as investors were deterred by market volatility, political instability, and recession fears (James Manning/ PA)
The number of big takeovers and mergers involving UK-listed companies nearly halved this year as investors were deterred by market volatility, political instability, and recession fears (James Manning/ PA)

The number of big takeovers and mergers involving UK-listed companies nearly halved this year as investors were deterred by market volatility, political instability and recession fears.

But the tide is set to turn in 2023, with buyers eyeing up quality British companies trading at “bargain prices”, experts said.

There were 49 bids for London-listed firms this year, including 13 abandoned after a potential offer was put on the table, according to analysis from investment platform AJ Bell.

In 2021, there were a total of 82 bids, of which 16 were abandoned.

Grim growth prospects for the UK compared to global leading economies are likely to have deterred potential buyers from investing in British businesses this year, investment experts said.

Others suggested political instability could have played a part, with Britain seeing three prime ministers and four chancellors in the space of four months.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “Some may point the finger at the political situation in the UK, and potentially buyers may have been waiting for greater clarity on issues such as corporation tax, windfall taxes and other policies before deciding whether to take the plunge or not.”

Earlier this month, City broker Peel Hunt said its half-year profits had crashed to just £100,000 after reporting a “multi-decade low for equity capital markets activity”, indicating a dearth of deals and flotations on the London Stock Exchange.

It said retail investors had been more cautious as markets responded to rising inflation, the cost-of-living crisis and the possibility of a lengthy UK recession.

However, analysts pointed out that with the pound weakening in value this year, and lower than it was before the Brexit referendum in 2016, the cost of some British companies will have fallen.

“Unloved can mean undervalued,” Mr Mould said, meaning UK firms could be a potential bargain buy for investors at home and overseas.

Garry White, chief investment commentator at wealth management firm Charles Stanley, echoed the sentiment, suggesting British companies are likely to become more attractive to buyers next year.

Mr White said: “Britain’s depressed share prices and the stubbornly weak pound means quality British companies are trading at bargain prices on a global basis.

“With a recovery coming closer into view, they will become more attractive.

“Mid-cap companies in the FTSE 250 with international operations – and businesses that could act as bolt-on acquisitions for a larger predator – look like the ideal prey for international buyers.

“The very significant currency advantage, low valuations and the prospect of green economic shoots emerging sets the stage nicely for a significant pick-up in mergers and acquisitions.

“British companies offer ‘bargain basement’ opportunities for the right buyer.”

Across the globe, the total value of mergers and acquisitions plunged by 38.8% in the second half of this year, to 3.6 trillion US dollars (£2.99 trillion) from 5.9 trillion dollars (£4.9 trillion), according to data from Dealogic.

“Rising interest rates, surging inflation and war in Europe have given global dealmakers a thumping headache,” the data experts said.

Activity in Europe made up a quarter of mergers and acquisitions across the globe, while North America scooped up 44% of all deals this year.

In the UK, big deals struck this year include a Canadian investment group buying home repairs and emergencies group HomeServe for £4.1 billion, and the £1.7 billion private equity takeover of financial publisher Euromoney.

Bus operator Stagecoach was also taken over by German asset manager DWS in a £595 million deal, while wealth manager Brewin Dolphin was bought by Royal Bank of Canada for £1.6 billion.

More recently, fashion chain Superdry confirmed it was in talks with a US hedge fund in efforts to secure funding.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police renew appeal to trace 24-year-old Jonathon Lyle missing from Elgin
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
The number of big takeovers and mergers involving UK-listed companies nearly halved this year as investors were deterred by market volatility, political instability, and recession fears (James Manning/ PA)
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented