London markets make gains after strong trading in US

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

London markets make gains after strong trading in US

By Press Association
December 29, 2022, 5:24 pm
Resilience among financial stocks helped the FTSE finish higher (James Manning/PA)
Resilience among financial stocks helped the FTSE finish higher (James Manning/PA)

The FTSE crawled back to positive territory as a strong opening on Wall Street helped to offset early worries over the latest wave of coronavirus in China.

Asia’s main markets all slumped early on Thursday, dragging back trading in London and elsewhere in Europe amid concern about a fresh surge of the virus following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions in China.

Resilience among financial stocks helped the FTSE finish higher, as it helped to offset weakness among miners and tobacco firms during a broadly cautious session.

The FTSE 100 finished the day up 15.53 points, or 0.21%, at 7,512.72.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam commented: “We continue to drift into year-end with investors having little to cling on to that’s going to drive markets one way or another.

“Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes, and expecting recessions around the globe.”

The Dax improved 1.05% by the end of the session and the French Cac finished 0.97% higher.

In the US, the markets were lifted by a buying session for tech stocks.

The Nasdaq soared higher at the start of trading as it was boosted by a strong rise for Tesla, although it came after the Elon Musk-led business had reached a two-year low in the previous session.

Meanwhile, sterling recovered some ground against a weaker US dollar.

The pound was up 0.34% against the dollar at 1.205, and was 0.11% lower against the euro at 1.130 at the close.

In company news, Ferrexpo dropped lower on Thursday after one of its biggest shareholders was arrested in France.

Businessman and former Ukrainian MP Kostiantyn Zhevago was arrested by French police in the high-end Courchevel ski resort on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant.

The FTSE 250 firm stressed that the arrest was unrelated to the business but shares still closed 5p lower at 159.5p.

Fellow miner Antofagasta was also among the fallers after it warned investors that access to its Los Pelambres operation has been blocked by a “small group of people”.

The firm, which predominantly runs mining operations in Chile, said the site in the Coquimbo region of the country is being blocked by a group who are requesting compensation in return for allowing access again.

Shares in Antofagasta finished 34p lower at 1,552.5p as a result.

Allergy Therapeutics plunged in value after the West Sussex pharmaceutical business revealed its shares will be suspended next week following delays to the audit of its annual results.

Shares dropped by 6.375p to 5p on Thursday after the firm confirmed the stock will be suspended from Tuesday.

The price of oil finished weaker as it was impacted by concerns over higher virus cases in China.

Brent crude oil decreased by 1.42% to 82.05 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 22p at 712p, Airtel Africa, up 2.6p at 113.6p, Ocado Group, up 12.2p at 636p, Pershing Square, up 45p at 2,925p, and Entain, up 20p at 1,329p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Antofagasta, down 34p at 1,552.5p, Anglo American, down 31.5p at 3,254.5p, Imperial Brands, down 20p at 2,076p, British American Tobacco, down 28p at 3,304.5p, and Fresnillo, down 6.2p at 885.4p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
London markets make gains after strong trading in US
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Most Commented