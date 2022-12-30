Towns and cities where house prices have increased the most and least in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Towns and cities where house prices have increased the most and least in 2022

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 12:05 am
York has recorded the strongest house price inflation across England and Wales's towns and cities in 2022, according to Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)
York has recorded the strongest house price inflation across England and Wales’s towns and cities in 2022, according to Halifax (Danny Lawson/PA)

York has recorded the strongest house price inflation across England and Wales’s towns and cities in 2022, according to analysis.

Over the past year, house prices in the historic Yorkshire city have grown by 23.1%, or £69,648 on average in cash terms, Halifax found.

Since March 2020, the month when the coronavirus lockdowns started in the UK, average house prices in York have surged by 41.9% or £109,457, meaning typical property values there have risen to £370,639.

Enveloped within Roman walls, the city’s attractions include York Minster, medieval shopping streets such as the Shambles, historic pubs, the Yorvik Viking Centre and York Dungeon.

A view of York
York’s city walls are among its many attractions (Tom Ross/PA)

People with a sweet tooth will also find much to do in the city, which boasts Bettys cafe tea rooms and York’s Chocolate Story.

York also has strong connections with highwayman Dick Turpin, who spent his final days there.

Meanwhile, Woking, with its good links to central London, saw the biggest average house price increase of any town or city in cash terms in 2022.

The cost of buying a home in the desirable commuter town leapt from £493,299 in 2021 to £586,925 as 2022 drew to a close – an increase of £93,626 or 19.0%.

In Wales, Swansea recorded the highest rate of house price growth, with prices there having increased by 17.5% or £39,450 annually.

A beach in Swansea
Swansea recorded the strongest house price growth in 2022 among cities and towns in Wales (Sophie Hogan/PA)

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax, said: “Overall 2022 was another year of rapid house price growth for most areas in the UK.

“And unlike many years in the past, the list isn’t dominated by towns and cities in the South East.

“Nowhere is that more the case than in the cathedral city of York, which saw the highest property price inflation across England and Wales this year, rising by over a fifth.

“While existing homeowners will welcome the increased value of their home, such a jump makes it much more challenging for those looking to step on to the property ladder or move into the city.

“While London still has some of the highest property prices in the country, it recorded comparatively modest house price inflation over the last 12 months.

“This is partly due to pandemic-driven shifts in housing preferences as buyers sought bigger properties further from urban centres.

Aerial view of London
House price growth in London has been comparatively modest in 2022, Halifax said (Victoria Jones/PA)

“We can see this clearly in commuter towns such as Woking, Chelmsford and Hove, which – with their more diverse range of properties perhaps offering better value – recorded much bigger increases over the last year.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said: “This year saw the ‘escape to the country’ trend wind down while the return to towns and cities gathered pace.

“York captures the best of both of those worlds. Many people moved to Yorkshire during the pandemic due to family ties and the relative affordability compared to areas such as the Cotswolds.

“Meanwhile, the strength of south-east England underlines the gravitational pull of the capital as the economy reopens.

“London prices were more muted due to affordability constraints that predate the pandemic, which mean prices in the commuter belt and beyond should continue to outperform the capital in the medium-term.”

Here are the cities and towns in England and Wales with the strongest annual percentage increases in house prices, according to Halifax, with the region and the average house price followed by the increase in cash and percentage terms (figures show the change in the 12 months to November 2022):

1. York, Yorkshire and the, Humber, £370,639, £69,648, 23.1%

2. Woking, South East, £586,925, £93,626, 19.0%

3. Swansea, Wales, £265,379, £39,450 17.5%

4. Chelmsford, East of England, £485,770, £69,775, 16.8%

5. Kettering, East Midlands, £326,895, £44,731, 15.9%

6. Derby, East Midlands, £277,491, £37,953, 15.8%

7. Wellingborough, East Midlands, £306,985, £41,087, 15.5%

8. Peterborough, East of England, £289,994, £37,599, 14.9%

=9. Bristol, South West, £394,126, £50,864, 14.8%

=9. Cambridge, East of England, £531,730, £68,586, 14.8%

11. Brentwood, East of England, £533,327, £66,998, 14.4%

12. Bournemouth, South West, £365,148, £45,559, 14.3%

13. Hove, South East, £526,201, £65,255, 14.2%

14. Colchester, East of England, £377,003, £46,208, 14.0%

15. Birmingham, West Midlands, £269,385, £32,563, 13.8%

16. Milton Keynes, South East, £416,496, £49,594, 13.5%

17. Newcastle-upon-Tyne, North East, £260,675, £30,157, 13.1%

18. Nottingham, East Midlands, £286,696, £32,966, 13.0%

19. Southampton, South East, £316,286, £36,151, 12.9%

20. Cheltenham, South West, £406,767, £45,972, 12.7%

And here are the towns and cities with the weakest annual growth in house prices, according to Halifax (figures show the change in the 12 months to November 2022):

1. Leicester, East Midlands, £271,092, minus £10,212, minus 3.6%

2. Hull, Yorkshire and the Humber, £163,677, minus £4,956, minus 2.9%

3. Maidenhead, South East, £549,722, minus £12,326, minus 2.2%

4. Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, £183,928, minus £3,149, minus 1.7%

5. Islington, London, £712,843, £3,059, 0.4%

6. Tower Hamlets, London, £530,056, £3,582, 0.7%

7. Westminster, London, £770,517, £6,510, 0.9%

=8. Lambeth, London, £601,372, £8,224, 1.4%

=8. Weston-Super-Mare, South West, £264,569, £3,649, 1.4%

10. Hackney, London, £639,995, £10,743, 1.7%

=11. Harlow, East of England, £348,180, £6,227, 1.8%

=11. Warrington, North West, £282,457, £5,079, 1.8%

13. Huddersfield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £253,105, £4,773, 1.9%

14. Oldham, North West, £220,427, £4,309, 2.0%

15. Newport (City of), Wales, £247,245, £5,645, 2.3%

16. Wakefield, Yorkshire and the Humber, £243,589, £5,754, 2.4%

17. Southwark, London, £620,472, £15,043, 2.5%

18. Lewisham, London, £519,971, £13,558, 2.7%

19. Gloucester, South West, £286,914, £7,760, 2.8%

20. Camden, London, £773,263, £22,145, 2.9%

And here are average house prices in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland and the English regions, followed by the increase over the past year in cash and percentage terms, according to Halifax (figures show the change in the 12 months to November 2022):

– East Midlands, £292,427, £23,481, 8.7%

– East of England, £421,710, £43,431, 11.5%

– London, £596,667, £39,877, 7.2%

– North East, £221,983, £17,776, 8.7%

– Northern Ireland, £210,550, £21,560, 11.4%

– North West, £268,573, £23,442, 9.6%

– Scotland, £242,213, £23,814, 10.9%

– South East, £477,003, £58,970, 14.1%

– South West, £364,759, £39,025, 12.0%

– Wales, £257,695, £20,669, 8.7%

– West Midlands, £298,193, £26,801, 9.9%

– Yorkshire and the Humber, £259,031, £21,999, 9.3%

