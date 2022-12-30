Banks to use AI and other digital tools to boost customer support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks to use AI and other digital tools to boost customer support

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 9:02 am
British banks are improving support to customers (PA)
British banks are improving support to customers (PA)

British banks are set to ramp up digital tools and customer support teams to cope with a wave of consumers and business owners looking for help in the year ahead.

Lenders will have a vital role in providing support as household incomes are further squeezed, mortgage rates rise, and businesses struggle, experts have said.

Krishnapriya Banerjee, a managing director in Accenture’s UK banking practice, told the PA news agency that banks are being challenged to improve how they engage with customers amid looming recession fears.

She told PA: “There is a bigger focus on providing the right service to the consumer, whether that’s the contact centres and dealing with the flurry of calls that come through, or using a higher amount of data, artificial intelligence, or conversational technology to support those conversations.

“I think we will see much greater utilisation of technology to support customer interaction in the year ahead.”

For example, companies can now use voice recognition technology to detect emotional distress among customers, which Ms Banerjee said could be the key for lenders to proactively prevent forbearance calls from borrowers at risk of defaulting on their loan payments at a later stage.

She added: “One of the things that we are seeing with the cost-of-living crisis is that people are really thinking about how they are budgeting their money. A few years ago, some of the personal financial management side of mobile banking apps didn’t really take off in the same way that they are today.

“But I think the tougher climate is an opportunity for banks to do more with that, such as how personal financial data is shown on apps, or how it tells people what bills are coming up.”

A survey of small business owners by HSBC found banks, building societies and financial service providers are the first port of call for financial help and support, with 27% of small and medium businesses (SMEs) turning to them in the past.

In terms of the measures that SMEs are utilising to help manage costs, 15% have spoken to their bank to extend an overdraft, 13% have changed payment terms, and a 10th have taken out a payment holiday to pause loan repayments.

Meanwhile, mortgage holders are increasingly turning to their lender to explore their options amid rising rates.

Research from The Mortgage Lender found 7% of borrowers have already paid an early repayment charge on their mortgage deal in order to fix to a reduced rate before costs rise, while 13% will do so.

Thirteen per cent have spoken to a mortgage broker to find the best possible deal.

This sentiment has already led big banks to up the ante with customer engagement, proactively reaching out to thousands of customers before they need to contact them.

HSBC said it had been targeting calls to customers showing signs of financial difficulty, helping more than two-thirds of those affected avoid defaulting on payments for at least six months after.

The majority of those that did default after six months were only in arrears for one to two days, HSBC said.

The banking giant also offered a range of financial solutions for businesses in need of support, such as capital repayment holidays to free up cash for firms, extending the repayment period for bounce-back loans issued during the pandemic, and providing trade finance solutions to support businesses with their supply chains.

Internet website stock
Santander is among the high street banks offering tailored financial support on its website (Tim Goode/ PA)

Santander was another major lender to enhance engagement with SME customers this year, launching a toolkit with tips and guides for business owners to better manage their resources, risks or cashflows, after finding that SMEs were being forced to increase their prices as business costs mounted.

NatWest revealed earlier this year that it was working with consultancy Accenture and Microsoft to create a customer engagement platform that would speed up and improve personalised support services.

It included the launch of a new appointment booking system that expects to reduce booking times for meetings like mortgage planning by up to 75%.

Tom Merry, the banking strategy lead at Accenture, added that it is in the interest of banks, customers, and the wider economy that the banking sector is willing to engage, improve and modernise.

He said: “Banks have a societal obligation to look after their customers, to help people facing financial stress, to be proactive and empathetic.

“But they also need to be successful as businesses and investing to improve. It is a virtuous cycle whereby banks that are doing well can do better for customers.

“A strong and stable banking environment is a good thing for everyone.”

