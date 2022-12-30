Next set to reveal sales dip as ‘squeezed middle’ cut Christmas spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Next set to reveal sales dip as ‘squeezed middle’ cut Christmas spending

By Press Association
December 30, 2022, 1:14 pm
Fashion chain Next is set to shine a light on the health of the retail sector in the aftermath of the ‘crucial’ Christmas shopping period (James Manning/ PA)
Fashion chain Next is set to shine a light on the health of the retail sector in the aftermath of the "crucial" Christmas shopping period (James Manning/ PA)

Fashion chain Next is set to shine a light on the health of the retail sector in the aftermath of the “crucial” Christmas shopping period.

Investors will be closely watching the clothing and homeware giant’s trading update on Thursday for detail on its sales figures over the festive season.

In August, chief executive Lord Wolfson said that shoppers were likely to spend less in the second half of the year because prices of its items were going up.

The cautious approach means that there could be no big surprises for investors in Thursday’s post-Christmas update, although the past few weeks will be a “crucial pillar” of current consumer spending habits, analysts said.

The firm is expected to reveal a 2% drop in full-price sales for the fourth quarter of the year, compared with the same period a year ago.

But it expects pre-tax profits to reach £840 million, up 2.1% compared with the £822 million reported the previous year.

Russ Mould and Danni Hewson, analysts at AJ Bell, said: “Next is traditionally the last major retailer to go live with its end-of-the-year sales but the markdowns went live on Christmas Eve this year, to suggest that the FTSE 100-listed firm has not proved immune to the challenges posed by inflation, unco-operative weather and the squeeze put on consumers’ pockets by the cost-of-living crisis.

“The anticipated drop in the festive period reflects not just the pressure on consumers’ incomes – and Next’s customers may be classic examples of the squeezed middle – but also the tough base for comparison as last year benefited from an easing in the pandemic, an end to lockdowns and pent-up demand.”

Amid a tougher economic climate, investors will also be keen to see whether Next has noted an increase in shoppers using credit options to fund their purchases.

A rise in “bad debts” could indicate that more shoppers have relied on credit that they will struggle to repay, and be used as a litmus test for the wider retail sector.

Meanwhile, Next announced it had bought rival fashion chain Joules for £34 million in December, rescuing the troubled brand from collapsing into administration.

It followed the group buying the brand, websites and intellectual property of furniture business Made.com, adding to the portfolio of household names now under its ownership.

While 19 Joules stores are set to close after the takeover deal, Next could reveal any further shops earmarked for closure in its trading update.

