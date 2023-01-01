New year stand-offs and price dips predicted for housing market in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

New year stand-offs and price dips predicted for housing market in 2023

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 2:48 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 11:24 am
A housing market cooldown is expected in 2023 but prices will remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, experts have suggested (PA)
A housing market cooldown is expected in 2023 but prices will remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, experts have suggested (PA)

A housing market cooldown is expected in 2023 but prices will remain higher than before the coronavirus pandemic started, experts have suggested.

Some new year stand-offs may also be seen between buyers and sellers as the market adjusts – and sellers may need to be more patient as homes potentially take longer to sell.

Halifax predicts UK house prices will fall by 8% in the year ahead, although this drop would not be sufficient to wipe away all the gains made in recent years.

According to the lender, the average house price increased by 23%, or nearly £55,000 in cash terms, between March 2020 and August 2022.

To put the predicted 8% fall in house prices into perspective, Halifax homes director Andrew Asaam said: “Such a fall would place the average property price back at roughly the level it was in April 2021, reversing only some of the gains made during the pandemic.”

Surging living costs, including some mortgage outgoings, and expectations that unemployment will also rise will add to the challenges the housing market faces.

Woman looking at estate agent window
Halifax forecasts a continued lack of homes for buyers to choose from in the new year (PA)

However, a continued lack of homes for buyers to choose from is expected to continue to support house prices.

Nationwide Building Society expects house prices could edge down by around 5% in the year ahead.

And trade association UK Finance said it expects the number of house sales taking place to fall to around one million in 2023 from 1.2 million in 2022.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said that despite the “shock” of mortgage rates jumping in autumn 2022, “banks are well-capitalised and ready to lend”.

Zoopla expects sales will be supported by buyers looking for space to work from home, an ongoing spike in people retiring and – amid high energy costs – some people moving to properties that may be more cost-effective to run than their current homes.

Mr Donnell said: “Overall, 2023 may well confound the more gloomy forecasts made at a time when the outlook for mortgage rates looked much worse.”

Rightmove predicts national average asking prices of new properties coming to market will be 2% lower by the end of 2023.

Its property expert Tim Bannister said: “Although the wider economic climate has settled a little leading into Christmas, there is no getting away from the fact that pressures on personal finances and mortgage rates stabilising at a higher rate will impact overall affordability in the market (in 2023).

“We think this will contribute to a 2% drop overall in new asking prices in the UK market.

For sale signs
Some experts said buyers may look to move to more energy-efficient properties, to reduce their costs (PA)

“For context, this would only take average asking prices for new properties coming to market back towards where they were in February (2022).”

Mr Bannister said differences between “hyper-local” housing markets may become more pronounced “where one side of a city, town or even street could fare better than another, depending on the types of property available and the desirability and affordability of the exact location”.

He added: “We expect there may be a stand-off on price between buyers and sellers, particularly in the early months of the year as the tone is set for the year ahead.

“Though many buyers will feel the pinch of stretched affordability and will try to negotiate hard for the home they want, sellers may not be in a rush to meet their expectations and will feel like they can hold out for the price they want, particularly if they don’t see much competition from other sellers in their area.”

Mr Bannister continued: “We’re heading towards a better balance between supply and demand next year but we don’t expect a surge in forced sales, which would cause a glut of properties for sale and contribute to more significant price falls in 2023.

“There will be less urgency in the market as buyers wait for the right home to become available for their needs, leading to homes taking longer to sell, and we could see a return to the more normal time to find a buyer of around 60 days.”

Rows of houses
Mortgage rates have been on the increase since autumn last year (PA)

Frances McDonald, Savills residential research analyst, said: “The legacy of the pandemic – where buyers were driven by lifestyle choices and the birth of the ‘race for space’ phenomenon – is now permanently ingrained in the UK buyer’s psyche and expected to continue to shape choices in 2023.”

Savills pointed to potential opportunities for some home buyers who may be less reliant on borrowing.

But first-time buyers relying on mortgage finance and mortgaged buy-to-let investors are more likely to find themselves less able to buy until affordability improves, according to Savills.

Estate agency Jackson-Stops said lengthy transaction times, caused in part by long chains, will continue to act as a drag on the market, making cash buyers who can move quickly the preferred buyers for 2023.

Nick Leeming, chairman of Jackson-Stops, said: “House values next year will feel much more dependent on the slightest variables, from the perfect location to pristine finishes, without the backdrop of unprecedented demand to wipe away any such compromises.

“For a seller to command the best price, they must now be aware of more choice than we’ve seen in the past 18 months, making a purchasing decision all the more discerning and negotiations likely.”

Dawn Carritt, consultant to Jackson-Stops Country Houses, said: “A bad exterior can be hard to improve but perfect interiors are fast becoming the more important asset in a market of home working and home entertaining.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
3
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
4
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
5
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
6
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
A9 closed for six hours following three-vehicle crash near Tomich
7
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
8
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
9
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
10
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds desperately needs his side to defeat Cove Rangers on Monday. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Crunch time for Caley Thistle heading into the new year
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented