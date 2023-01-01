Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Charity shops are not a dumping ground for ultra-fast fashion, says Traid boss

By Press Association
January 1, 2023, 9:03 am Updated: January 1, 2023, 8:02 pm
Charity shops want wearable second-hand clothes to sell on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Charity shops want wearable second-hand clothes to sell on (Aaron Chown/PA)

Charity shops are not a “dumping ground” for ultra-fast fashion and are still full of high-quality items, a sector boss has said.

Traid, a charity working to stop clothes from being thrown away, said it diverted 3,222 tonnes of clothes from landfill and incineration in 2022, reducing CO2 emissions by 30,609 tonnes, and putting more than 11.2 million garments back into use.

The charity’s chief executive Maria Chenoweth said ultra-fast fashion is designed “not to last”, but if it is in good condition it can still be sold in charity shops.

Maria Chenoweth is chief executive of Traid (Aaron Chown/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “Charity shops don’t want rubbish. We’re not a dumping ground or a graveyard for ultra-fast fashion.

“Please don’t bring in unwearable, unusable clothing into charity shops because it costs us to handle and dispose of things that are unwearable.

“The best thing you can do for charity retail, which is one of the kindest retailers you could step into, is to donate clothing that’s still wearable and even if it is fast fashion, that’s okay, as long as somebody else can wear it that is fine, we can still take that.

“If it’s ripped, torn, the hem’s fallen off, you’ve puked on it on a night, then we can’t have it. Equally, people try to bring in duvets, things that are totally unusable.

“We’re not recyclers in that sense. It’s an industry of reuse and passing things on and making people happy.”

A packed rail in Traid (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Chenoweth said charity shops are still full of gems, adding that a flick through the rails of Traid’s Dalston store in east London reveals items from the 1950s and 1980s as well as designer treasures.

“You can go into charity shops, particularly Traid shops, and find a vast array of clothing items which were originally built to last and are still lasting today,” she said.

Ms Chenoweth said younger people have gone back to shopping second hand and pointed out that charity retail is up 12% compared to last year, with Traid sales up 24% like-for-like compared with last year.

This is being driven by increased footfall in new customers, she said.

“You are now beginning to see schoolchildren come into charity shops after school, which is really, really nice,” she said.

Maria Chenoweth said footfall is up in the sector (Aaron Chown/PA)

“I think another thing that people don’t realise about charity retail is we have as many shops as your high street fashion brands, and we have as many people working in charity retail, including volunteers, as the high street clothing shops.

“The thing that charity retail does, you know, there’s all this greenwashing at the moment and people trying to find a good story to perpetuate fast fashion, but charity retail really does have the good story and we really don’t show that off.

“It really truly is a kind economy, a green economy and the circular economy at its truest form. I hope in part that is also driving this sort of increased sales.”

Looking ahead to the future of charity retail, Ms Chenoweth said: “Regarding the future, I think I still see really good quality coming into charity shops alongside the not so good quality, and the not so good quality, well, it sells but sells at a lower price, it just means we have to sell more of it.

“Somehow everything is still all working in tandem. I hope it continues that way.”

The funds raised in Traid shops go towards global projects improving conditions and working practices in the textile industry.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
Heavy rain is forecast over parts of the Highlands from Tuesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow warning for heavy rain in the Highlands issued
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year's Day crash on A9
The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up Kevin Joshua signing as recruitment continues
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Calum Beattie, the SPFL chief operating officer. Image: SPFL
SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie approaching 2023 with high hopes for Scottish game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented