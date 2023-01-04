Nearly one in three workers plan to find a new job in 2023 – survey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

About one in 12 (8%) workers are looking for a new job as the new year gets under way and nearly a third (31%) are planning to find a new role at some point in 2023, according to a survey.

Higher salaries are the top driver behind job searches (57%) in the next 12 months as people seek higher pay to counteract the rising cost of living, the research from Totaljobs found.

This was followed by a lack of job satisfaction in their existing role (39%), wanting a better work/life balance (33%) and seeking better growth and training opportunities (25%).

Nearly three-quarters (74%) of people said rising living costs mean they are worried about their financial situation.

But flexible working options also remain a priority, with a quarter (25%) of people expecting employers to offer more flexible working options.

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of people said that, in light of the cost-of-living crisis, they are more likely to ignore a job advert that does not disclose the salary.

Steve Warnham, senior researcher at Totaljobs, said that firms setting fair and transparent salaries and promoting the support and non-monetary benefits available to staff “will be key to ensuring businesses can continue to plug skills gaps and bounce back when the economy recovers”.

More than 2,500 workers were questioned for the research.